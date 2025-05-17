Shark Tank season 16 finale recap: Mark Cuban bids farewell while unique products seek investments

Shark Tank season 16 episode 20, the finale, aired on May 16, 2025. Titled Season Finale, Bold Pitches, the segment saw Mark Cuban bidding farewell to the show and his co-panelists after years of being associated with the show. It also featured a new lineup of entrepreneurs entering the Tank in hopes of getting at least one Shark to partner with them.

Ad

However, not all could secure one. From valuation issues to low sales, the entrepreneurs faced multiple questions. At the same time, some businesses impressed the Sharks and compelled them to go against each other to finalize a deal.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank season 16 episode 20 reads:

"For the Season 16 finale and Mark Cuban's farewell, entrepreneurs pitch unique products like luxe candles, gourmet deviled eggs, a tick-removal mitten, and invisible underwear."

Ad

Trending

What happened in the finale of Shark Tank season 16?

Ad

The first company to enter the Tank was a Texas-based candle brand, called Bigg A** Luxuries. They sold hand-crafted natural candles at "an affordable luxury price." From 150 to 300 ounce candles, the company sold a variety of them. They sought $500,000 from the Shark Tank panelists for a 5% stake in their business with a valuation of $10 million.

The business owners stated that they primarily sold online through their Shopify website, which made 95% of their sales, whereas the rest came from retail. Ranging from $179 to $284, the prices of the candles pleasantly surprised the experts.

Ad

Daymond Roberts, as the face of Hotel Collection, which also sold candles, backed out of the negotiation, stating a conflict of interest. Mark Cuban also followed suit, saying he was not a home decor expert. Meanwhile, Lori Greiner offered $250K and another $250K as a loan for a 15% stake. Kevin O'Leary agreed to meet their ask, but sought 20% of the company.

The entrepreneurs countered Lori's offer and convinced her to lower her equity ask to 13%, closing the deal.

Ad

Ad

Next came the owners of Deviled Egg Co., Alexi Wellman and Rachel Van Buskirk, who demonstrated their gourmet deviled eggs featuring a variety of flavors. They sought $150,000 for 5% of their company, intending to open grab-and-go models.

Deviled Egg Co., which first started as a food truck and then transformed into a grab-and-go restaurant, had almost $1 million in sales to date. Daymond backed out of the negotiation, saying he was not the right investor. Shark Tank expert Barbara Corcoran offered $150,000 for 15% of the business. Kevin agreed to meet their investment requirement at a 20% stake.

Ad

In the meantime, Mark joined hands with Barbara and offered a joint deal of $250,000 for 20%. The business owners accepted the deal, declining Kevin's.

The third business featured on Shark Tank was TiCK MiTT, a tick removal mitt. The entrepreneurs, Stevie and Olivia Abrams, sought $250,000 for a 10% stake in their company. The mittens sold for $19.99 and cost $1.64 to make, $2.15 landed.

Ad

Mark appreciated their effort but said the business was not the right fit for him. Lori backed out since she was already partnered with a similar company. Barbara offered to invest in exchange for a 30% equity, but the Abrams refused to match her ask. They also turned down Kevin's offer of $250K for a 20% stake and a $1 royalty per unit sold until $2 million is paid, and left the Tank without a deal.

Ad

Olivia and Elvira, the owners of Stringys, came next to demonstrate their product: "invisible" underwear, designed to seamlessly adhere to the user's bodyline. Olivia and Elvira sought $300,000 for 5% equity in their company.

The Shark Tank experts liked the product, not their $6 million valuation. Consequently, Kevin asked for an additional $1 royalty per unit sold in perpetuity. However, he then revised it to $300,000 for 3% and the $1 royalty per unit.

The owners countered Kevin, seeking $300,000 for 3% equity and a $0.22 royalty in perpetuity. When Kevin debated, they offered the same to Barbara, who accepted it.

Ad

In the closing segment of the Shark Tank episode, Mark's best moments from past seasons were replayed. The emotional panelists gathered around and cheered:

"Chevaliers du Tastevin!"

Shark Tank episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More