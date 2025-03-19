Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary explains the hype around misprinted hats

A manufacturing error in Major League Baseball team hats created unexpected market potential, according to Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary. On March 16, 2025, O'Leary appeared on Fox News' Gutfeld! show where he brought attention to multiple MLB hat misprints that occurred during recent manufacturing runs. Explaining the reason behind these misprints, he stated:

"Collectibles. They are all collectibles. It's intentionally done because next year they'll auction the first one for $10 million. If they pull them off the market, that's what you want. You want rarity."

The host mentioned how these misprints have affected multiple MLB teams, including Texas Rangers with "Tetas," Houston with "Ashos," and Los Angeles showing "Anaels." O'Leary estimated auction values reaching $10 million if these items leave retail circulation.

The business expert referenced a similar situation from last year involving Oakland A's merchandise that gained collector interest.

Following the television segment, Kevin O'Leary shared video clip across his social media platforms. In the March 16 Instagram post featuring Fox News discussion, O’Leary wrote in the caption:

“Major League Baseball just gave us the best collectible hats ever, by accident. "Tatis" means something very different in Spanish. Houston is now the "Ashros". And don't forget last year's legendary Oakland "A's" hat…These hats are going to be worth a fortune. If they pull them, grab one while you can, especially that red one. It matches my watchband."

This situation mirrored a previous manufacturing mistake involving Oakland's merchandise. The earlier production error created similar market interest among collectors. Shark Tank mentor referenced this past incident while discussing the current misprints' value potential.

Kevin O’Leary highlighted his personal interest in the red variant, mentioning its match with his signature watch band.

In conversation with host Greg Gutfeld, O'Leary addressed several business topics beyond the MLB hat situation. The Shark Tank star spoke about New York City's horse carriage operators, noting their multi-generational business presence.

He emphasized the importance of protecting operator livelihoods while considering animal welfare standards. O'Leary referenced the police support these operators receive and mentioned their union protection status.

The conversation shifted to investment strategies when O'Leary detailed recommendations for small investors. He specified investing $5,500 in diversified ETF portfolios containing 20 to 50 stocks. The business expert suggested allocating 10% of salary toward consistent investment growth through these financial instruments.

Shark Tank star also discussed personal branding during the interview, revealing his trademarked term "Dome of Desire." When questioned about appearance-based business decisions, he explained how his distinct look became part of his brand identity. The Fox News host noted O'Leary's confidence in maintaining his signature style despite external suggestions for changes.

Kevin O'Leary background

Kevin O'Leary, born July 9, 1954, in Montreal, Quebec, started his business career in 1983 by cofounding SoftKey Software Products in Toronto. His company acquired numerous educational software producers before becoming The Learning Company.

Mattel purchased the business for $3 billion in 1999, per CBS News. According to O'Leary's LinkedIn profile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo (1977) and an MBA from Western University (1980). His television career began in 2006 on CBC's Dragons' Den. He joined ABC's Shark Tank in 2009, where he continues as a main investor on season 16.

Before his software company success, O'Leary worked as a television producer at Special Event Television, creating sports programming. In 2008, he established O'Leary Funds, a mutual fund company which he sold in 2016.

The Montreal native began his career working with Don Cherry in sports television production. His media presence expanded through regular appearances on Business News Network as a financial commentator.

Fans can watch more of Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank season 16.

