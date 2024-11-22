Shark Tank update: What happened to Simply Fit Board after the show?

The Simply Fit Board, introduced on Shark Tank season 7, made waves with its unique fitness concept. Created by mother-daughter duo Linda Clark and Gloria Hoffman, the product is a concave exercise board designed to enhance balance, core strength, and overall fitness.

The board’s versatility, allowing for twisting, planking, and squats, drew interest from both the Sharks and viewers alike. After its 2015 debut, the Simply Fit Board experienced unprecedented success, becoming a household name.

Following their Shark Tank pitch, the product reached global markets, achieving lifetime sales of over $174 million by October 2023. However, in 2024, Simply Fit Board’s visibility diminished, and it now primarily sells through Amazon. Despite the company's reduced presence, co-creator Gloria Hoffman remains active in entrepreneurial ventures.

What happened to Simply Fit Board on Shark Tank?

Linda Clark and Gloria Hoffman entered Shark Tank seeking $125,000 for 15% of their business. They showcased the Simply Fit Board as an innovative exercise tool that engages the core through balance and motion. The Sharks were intrigued and tried the board themselves, leading to entertaining moments.

The Simply Fit Board's design makes it a fitness tool that caters to a wide range of exercises beyond core strengthening. Its lightweight and portable nature makes it convenient for home workouts, while its durable construction ensures it withstands rigorous use.

The board’s unique curvature encourages continuous movement, promoting improved posture and enhanced flexibility. Additionally, its ability to accommodate various fitness levels—from beginners to advanced users—has made it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts.

The duo shared impressive financials, reporting gross sales of $400,000 with $260,000 in profit before appearing on the show. Manufacturing costs were just $9.89 per board, which retailed for $44.95. Lori Greiner ultimately secured a deal, investing $125,000 for 18%, citing the product’s potential for rapid growth.

The rise of Simply Fit board after Shark Tank

The Simply Fit Board’s journey post-Shark Tank was progressive. Within 24 hours of its episode airing, sales skyrocketed to $1.25 million, selling out their inventory. A subsequent appearance on QVC resulted in similar success, with three semi-trailers worth of boards sold in minutes.

The partnership with Lori Greiner proved invaluable. She facilitated the product's entry into major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as international markets in Europe, Japan, and Australia.

By the time the show’s update segment aired in 2016, Simply Fit Board had amassed $9 million in sales. Over the next several years, the product remained a bestseller, reaching a lifetime sales total of $174 million by 2023.

Decline in visibility and current status in 2024

While the Simply Fit Board achieved impressive milestones, its public presence has dwindled in recent years. As of 2024:

The company’s official website, SimplyFit21.com, is inactive.

Simply Fit Board products are available primarily on Amazon, with Walmart listing them as out of stock.

The brand’s social media accounts have been dormant for over five years, signaling reduced promotional efforts.

Despite these challenges, customer reviews on Amazon remain positive.

Gloria Hoffman’s continued involvement

Co-creator Gloria Hoffman has remained active as an entrepreneur. She rebranded the business as Simply Fit Systems and now focuses on broader fitness solutions. Hoffman often shares glimpses of her personal life and family milestones on social media, aligning with her vision of success: balancing work and family without financial stress.

Meanwhile, Linda Clark appears to have stepped back from the business, enjoying her retirement after their entrepreneurial journey.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday on ABC.

