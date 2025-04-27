"She embodies the American nightmare" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shares his opinion on AOC's economic views

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNN, where he was asked to share his thoughts about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC. The segment was posted by Kevin's official account on April 26, 2025. The judge of Shark Tank acknowledged the business skills of the United States Representative.

The famous entrepreneur revealed that he even purchases her "Tax the Rich" t-shirts, which are popular among the mass audience. According to Kevin, AOC's profit margin from these sales is also good, which he appreciated. Despite this praise, he criticized AOC for putting down the concept of "the American dream."

He stated that it is the country's most significant export. He believes that leaders of the country should embody this dream, which represents opportunity and success. In contrast, the Shark Tank investor noted that AOC's views on wealth and capitalism differ from his perspective on the American dream.

"People come to America to achieve the American dream. She embodies the American nightmare. She doesn't believe that people should succeed in wealth, and this is a huge problem for her," stated Kevin O'Leary.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary has criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before

This isn't the first time the Shark Tank investor has criticized AOC. During his December 23, 2024, appearance on Fox News' The Story, Kevin brought up AOC's management skills. He admired her marketing abilities but expressed concerns about her performance as a congresswoman.

Kevin O'Leary suggested that her time in Congress was not being utilized effectively, with too much focus on social media. He stated that if he lived in her district, he would consider voting for a different representative.

"If I lived in her jurisdiction, which to me is one of the worst managed in the country, I would fire her and hire somebody way better," the Shark Tank investor added.

Kevin O'Leary expressed disappointment over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's role in rejecting Amazon's plans for a New York headquarters. He noted that this decision impacted many people's job opportunities.

Kevin also commented on her social media presence, acknowledging her skill in raising funds through online posts. He encouraged her constituents to evaluate her performance and consider what tangible benefits she had brought to their community.

Kevin O'Leary also reacted to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent comments about Elon Musk's influence and her views on America's system of government, calling it an "oligarchy." He defended Elon Musk and expressed that he was able to turn his ideas into reality.

Kevin further noted that Musk's criticism of government waste could be beneficial in the long run, as it might push lawmakers to take action regarding that area.

"You can endorse them or reject them as you wish... I am going to post it on my global network and put a lot of pressure on lawmakers on both sides of the aisles to go get it done. I like this, this is interesting," stated Kevin O'Leary.

In the same year on September 21, Kevin O'Leary also appeared on the Full Send podcast, where he compared politics with his experience in business. He noted that politics is a uniquely tough field, where politicians like Donald Trump and AOC face intense opposition and criticism from a large portion of the population.

Kevin drew from his brief consideration of running for office, where he realized the challenges involved with the practice. He further expressed admiration for politicians who can withstand the "hate" that comes with the job. The Shark Tank investor highlighted the key difference between politics and other areas, like business or celebrity, where criticism is typically less intense and personal.

Season 16 of Shark Tank currently features investors like Kevin O'Leary. This season will also mark the last season for Mark Cuban.

