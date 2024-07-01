“She is in her mother era”- The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans support Gia Giudice in the latest episode

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is running its 14th season currently, and the show premiered on May 12, 2024, on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey revolves around the personal and professional lives of women living in New Jersey. The new season has released nine episodes so far, and the recent episode shows Gia Giudice, daughter of Teresa Giudice, lashing out at John Fuda after the comment he made about her.

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, during the relaunch party for Danielle Cabral's Boujie Kids, Gia asked Jennifer Fessler about John Fuda taking her name during a conversation that happened in the previous episode. She expressed her dissatisfaction with John bringing her name into the conversation. She asked Jennifer:

“Did John Fuda try to reference me in some like, wrong way? Apparently, I guess he tried to compare like our ages, being like oh, well, around the age that Gia did this, I did this?”

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey came in support of Gia and posted on X about how it was a good move from Gia's side to call out John Fuda for his comment.

"Gia is here to end John Fuda for bringing her up, wow she is in her mother era # RHONJ"

“Jackie. Fuda. I don’t care. Mention your own kids name” Gia is right. Stop using her name!! And then don’t get mad when she tries to defend herself. Rachel should feel like a real asshole when she sees that Fessler was defending her!! #RHONJ," another fan wrote

"Gia has the right to ask for them to stop talking bout her. #RHONJ," a person posted

"The people mad that Gia is part of show wouldn’t have survived Albie, Chris , and Lauren, and hell Ashley back in the day. They had sh*t to say while their parents had all the drama too. #RHONJ," mentioned another fan.

A fan on X wrote, criticizing other contestants of Real Housewives of New Jersey, that they should not be talking about Gia if they don't want 'a child' to get involved in their conversation.

"To Melissa and friends, if you think a “child” -22-year-old woman- shouldn’t be talking to adults about adult conversation, THEN STOP SAYING HER NAME DURING ADULT CONVERSATIONS!! #RHONJ"

A fan commented on X, defending Gia:

"Gia has been on this show since SEASON ONE! She has more airtime than a lot of these housewives, she doesn’t need to stretch for it. #RHONJ"

"Melissa constantly referring to Gia as “a child” is so laughable to me… Ma’am this young woman has a law degree. Quit it with this tired narrative. #RHONJ," another person posted.

Gia Giudice lashes out at John Fuda in Real Housewives of New Jersey for his 'analogy'

In a recent episode of RHONJ, Gia Giudice called out John Fuda for bringing up her name during a conversation. The conversation between Jennifer, Teresa, and Gia started when Jennifer was telling Teresa that Gia was the only person in the group who did not talk nonsense about anyone, to which Gia prompted her with a question regarding John's 'analogy'.

John drew an analogy between him and Gia talking about an allegation made by Teresa, who called him the “largest drug dealer in Bergen County” at a party during one of the episodes earlier. John said:

"I was younger than her daughter Gia is, right? And I was younger than that and you’re accusing me of being the largest drug dealer on top of it?”

Gia and Teresa did not seem okay with this comparison and the former lashed out in the confessional:

"Don’t use my name in an analogy. Jackie, Fuda, I don’t care who you are. Mention your own kids' name.”

The fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey took to social media to support Gia for taking a stand and not taking this lightly, while also commenting on other contestants for calling her 'a child'.

However, Jennifer did try to pacify the situation by telling Gia that he was just giving a perspective and had no intention of badmouthing her.

The episode ended with Rachel Fuda being upset with Jennifer and Melissa expressing her frustration with Gia.

Episodes of Real Housewives of the New Jersey are available on Bravo to watch.

