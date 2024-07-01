Episode 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 was much-awaited after the episode promo released last week showed Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler getting into a fight. The episode called Behind Frenemy Lines, released on Sunday, June 30, saw their fight unleash.

After Teresa called John Fuda a drug dealer in episode 1, he defended himself at his party. He told people that he got in trouble with marijuana when he was younger than Gia, Teresa's daughter. In episode 9, Gia brought this comment of John's to Jenn's attention and said that she didn't approve the use of her name. Jenn defended the Fudas and told Gia he didn't intend to hurt her.

Rachel, however, thought Jenn was making a mess out of the news and stormed off on her. Fans took to X to criticize Rachel's behavior and the fact that she didn't want Jenn to defend her. One fan wrote,

"Jenn Fessler did nothing wrong! Rachel is a sicko and such a bad friend. I feel so bad."

Other fans of the show shared their criticism of the reality TV star.

"Yeahhhh rachel’s a complete and utter dumba*s, like her anger towards jenn f makes no sense just air stupidity in that brain," another fan wrote.

"Jenn F. really wasn’t campaigning for John. Rachel is annoying," said another.

"Jenn is reality TV. Rich, shows her life, gets the party started. Rachel can’t even have a scene without trying to be a mix of Marge and Melissa. We don’t need fans on the show," one user shared.

"I love my girl Rachel Fuda but she was wrong for coming at Jenn Fessler like that She really was defending John," a fan tweeted.

"Rachel Fuda is so weak always walking away from everything," wrote another user.

"Now I love Rachel, but Jenn Fessler did nothing wrong by defending her husband’s name to Teresa. I get they don’t want their names brought up to Teresa at all, but it was all good intentions," one user said.

"Rachel watching tonight’s episode of #RHONJ and realizing that Jenn Fessler actually had her & John Fugazi’s back," read the other.

The beef between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda

After Teresa and Melissa split up for good in season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the group of ladies on the show has been divided into two. Cast members who have tried treading with both groups have often gotten themselves into trouble. Be it Danielle, Jackie, or Jenn Fessler, no one has escaped the wrath of riding with both groups.

Earlier in the season, Jenn, a friend to Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel, decided to be friends with Teresa because she felt like Teresa did nothing wrong to her. This move of hers didn't sit well with Rachel and Margaret, and they sat Jenn down to express their disappointment in her decision on episode 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14.

Rachel got teary-eyed reminiscing about their friendship and said she didn't expect Jenn to be disloyal. Jenn defended herself, saying she didn't want to be friends with Teresa and that she was just chatting with her. Rachel wasn't having it, and she stormed off even then.

What happened in episode 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 was the aftermath of Rachel believing Jenn was now supporting Teresa. However, the rest of the cast and the fans didn't think so.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 come out on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

