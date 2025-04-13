“She put those blinders on”- Million Dollar Secret star Syndee opens up about Sam’s affinity towards Cara

The newest Netflix who-dun-it themed reality show, Million Dollar Secret, concluded on April 9. Cara was crowned its winner as she successfully deceived Sam and Corey of her secret millionaire identity and got them to save her. She didn't just fly under the radar after the million dollars were moved to her trunk but played a smart game that eliminated all blame on her.

In a podcast with Avori, a cast member from another who-dun-it style Netflix show, The Mole, Sydnee opened up about how Sam's affinity towards Cara prevented her from sniffing out her lies. She said:

"She had a motherly instinct for Cara, she wanted to take care of her. She didn't think she could vote for her. So she put those blinders on."

What Sydnee revealed about Sam and Cara's chemistry on Million Dollar Secret

Avori and Syndee explored how the heat was thrown off of Cara, the secret millionaire, while Sydnee was put in the hot seat from the very beginning.

Sydnee shared that Sam wasn't paying attention to the little details about Cara, while she had already called Cara's lie.

She added that Sam's motherly instinct for Cara had masked her detective instincts, and she couldn't come around to doubting her.

Here, she referred to episode 8, where Cara lied right under Sam's nose about the clue Sam got about the millionaire, yet she couldn't catch her.

Avori mentioned the intuition that Cara had about her two sisters being used as a clue against her. Sydnee thought it was the way Sam asked Cara about her sisters that triggered her intuition and made her lie about the number of sisters she had.

"Sam doesn't even mention the number. She's like, 'Oh, I miss my sister so much like it's been really hard being without them. Do you have any sisters?' Not like 'how many siblings do you have?' Not anything like that."

Sydnee noted that this question by Sam had resulted in Cara lying to her about the number of her sisters because her instincts told her Sam had lied.

Sydnee stated that Cara knew exactly how to answer the question, and that might've been "fantastic intuition," but it also could've been the fact that she was prompted by the production.

How Sam missed out on the clue she had against Cara in Million Dollar Secret

In Million Dollar Secret episode 7, Cara was appointed as the next millionaire, after Sam held the reins in the previous episode. After winning a challenge, Sam became the receiver of information about the millionaire.

The show's host, Peter, told Sam that the millionaire had two sisters.

But before revealing the clue to the rest of the cast, Sam decided to ask each Million Dollar Secret member how many sisters they had in casual conversation to prevent the millionaire from lying.

She already knew Jaimi had two sisters and hoped no one else had two sisters, to avoid any pickle.

When asked the same of Cara, she said she had one sister, and Sam believed her. However, Cara did have two sisters and was lying because she sniffed out the clue.

Corey was another contestant who admitted to having two sisters, which put the target on him and Jaimi.

Sam's belief in Cara's lie was so strong that it didn't waver till the end. Sam never voted to eliminate Cara and she eventually won Million Dollar Secret, because of that one lie.

For more updates on Sam and Sydnee, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @sammysep and @sydnee.falkner.

