"She's learning my synesthesia" — Love on the Spectrum star David opens up on Abby’s support with his diagnosis

In season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, people on the autism spectrum went on dates hoping to find their life partner. One such couple in the show was Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman. In an April 5 interview with Today, the couple expressed hopes of getting married someday but also stated that they weren't rushing into it.

Autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability caused by brain differences, affects both of them differently. David had synesthesia, a condition where his senses crossed over, allowing him to see numbers as colors. David revealed that he showed Abbey how he linked each number to a specific color, and she was learning to understand it.

“She’s learning my synesthesia by seeing numbers as colors," stated David.

Love on the Spectrum stars Abbey and David reveal the secret of a good relationship

Like Abbey was trying her best to support David, Abbey mentioned in the interview that David did his part of supporting her in return. Abbey revealed that she often relied on David's support, especially when dealing with overwhelming sounds.

“When I hear a certain noise, like a baby crying, it really hurts my ears. I have auditory issues,” expressed Abbey.

David always advised her to ignore the noise, keep her distance, and use her noise-canceling headsets. The Love on the Spectrum star Abbey also found covering her ears in such situations helpful. Furthermore, Abbey revealed that she had faced communication challenges while growing up. She had autism communication disorder, which made it hard for her to express herself.

She ultimately spent years in speech and occupational therapy, which helped her develop her communication skills over time. Abbey stated that through 22 years of hard work and dedication, she was able to improve her ability to interact and communicate with others.

Abbey and David shared their relationship tips after nearly four years together. They believed understanding each other's thoughts and being kind and patient were key. David emphasized the importance of confidence and being genuine while caring for one another.

“The secret to a good relationship is that we understand each other (and) the way our minds work. We’re kind and patient with each other and we’re our true selves,” stated Abbey.

The couple mentioned that they had befriended other Love on the Spectrum participants, like Subodh Garg and Devin Morrissey. They advised others with autism to show kindness and give thoughtful gestures to those they're interested in. They also encouraged people to be confident and to be themselves. Abbey believed that connecting with someone on a first meeting was crucial.

She thought it was essential for people to date someone with whom they shared common interests or hobbies. Abbey and David's relationship was built on shared interests, such as their fondness for lions and pizza. They enjoyed spending time together, often going on lunch dates. David felt uplifted and happy when he was with Abbey. Their shared experiences and interests brought them closer together.

Abbey showcased her songwriting skills in the new Love on the Spectrum season as she wrote a song for her partner, David. She mentioned that she was inspired to express her feelings through music because she had always dreamed of having a boyfriend, and now she had found one in David.

David also cherished the romantic moment, revealing in the interview that he felt special and loved. The couple was eager to return for another season of the show if it got renewed. However, they were uncertain about the timing of the next season.

Watch season 3 of Love on the Spectrum on Netflix.

