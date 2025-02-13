Sherien Copes accuses Married to Medicine alum Apollo Nida of infidelity and abuse

Sherien Copes has filed for divorce from former Married to Medicine and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida after less than three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by People on February 12, 2025, Copes described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" and accused Nida of infidelity and abuse.

“The Respondent has had s*xual intercourse with someone else during our marriage,” she claimed.

The documents state that Copes and Nida have been separated since November 2023, just over a year after they got married in October 2022. In her divorce petition, Copes alleged that Nida engaged in “cruel treatment” and "desertion." Copes further accused Nida of both emotional and physical abuse.

“Respondent refused to seek professional help with his mental health issues and instead he emotionally and physically abused me and brought great emotional abuse to his stepdaughter,” she alleged in the filing.

Divorce filing details and settlement agreement of Married to Medicine star

Copes filed for divorce on February 7, 2025, citing multiple claims against Married to Medicine star Apollo Nida, including infidelity, abuse, and abandonment. In her court documents, she stated,

“The Respondent and I can no longer live together and there is no hope that we will get back together."

She also requested a protective order, stating,

"There is a history of physical violence by the Respondent toward me, and I am afraid that the Respondent will engage in further acts of violence or harassment toward me.”

She stated that Nida had “intentionally and continually deserted me for at least a year.” The filing included a settlement agreement signed by both parties on October 18, 2024.

The agreement indicated that they had divided their marital assets outside of court and that neither party would seek alimony. As part of the settlement, Nida also agreed to a restraining order. The document included a clause clarifying that his agreement to the order did not serve as an admission of past violence, threats, or harassment.

Copes’ filing also referenced Nida’s previous legal issues. Before their marriage, he had served time in prison for fraud-related charges and was released in 2019 after a reduced sentence. In her petition, she noted that his past legal troubles, along with his behavior during their relationship, influenced her decision to file for divorce.

A court hearing is scheduled for March, during which a judge will review the case. Representatives for Nida have not responded to requests for comment.

Apollo Nida’s past and relationship history

Before his marriage to Copes, Nida was married to Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks. They wed in 2009, shortly after Nida was released from a six-year prison sentence for car theft.

In 2014, Nida received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and identity theft. He was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution. In 2015, Parks filed for divorce, but the process took time. By July 2017, the divorce was finalized. Nida's claims of being ill-advised about the initial divorce agreement contributed to the lengthy proceedings.

Nida and Copes got engaged in 2016 while he was still incarcerated. They married in 2022, three years after his release. Although their marriage received some media attention, they largely maintained a low profile. They appeared on the Bravo reality series Married to Medicine. Since the divorce filing, Copes has made no further public statements on the issue.

Watch new episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 airing every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

