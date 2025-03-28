"Sometimes you want a little privacy" — 90 Day Fiancé star Greg admits living with his mom affects his relationship with Joan

Living arrangements can significantly impact relationships, and 90 Day Fiancé star Greg recently acknowledged the challenges of sharing a home with his mother and fiancée, Joan. In a sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé, he described the situation, stating,

Ad

“Living with my mom and Joan has its ups and downs. Sometimes, sometimes you want a little privacy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star highlighted the complexities of balancing personal space while maintaining family connections.

Greg provided further insight into how this living arrangement affects his relationship. While his mother has expressed her support for his happiness, Greg pointed out that privacy remains an issue, influencing his daily interactions and time with Joan.

Ad

Trending

Greg describes the challenges of living with his mother and Joan on 90 Day Fiancé

Ad

Greg explained that his mother frequently finds reasons to enter the spaces he occupies, limiting the privacy he and Joan have. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, he described the pattern, saying,

“I feel like no matter which room I'm in, she just comes and finds something to do in that room. If I go in the garage, she comes in the garage. If I go in the back room, she's vacuuming the back room. If I'm in the kitchen, she's cleaning dishes in the kitchen.”

Ad

He also questioned whether all the tasks she finds to do are necessary. He stated,

“Like, what the f**ck, is there really that much to do?”

He noted the impact on his personal space and expressed frustration over the lack of separation between different areas of the house.

Greg’s mother shares her perspective

Ad

Greg’s mother expressed a different perspective on their living arrangement. She described her son as appearing happier since Joan moved in. She said,

“Gregory and I, I find that it’s better than I thought it would be. He seems a lot happier, a lot more—he’s in the morning, he'll be singing, you know, in the morning, dancing.”

Ad

She further explained that seeing Greg in a good mood has reassured her about the current setup. She added,

“And it’s good, it’s good to see my son happy.”

She underscored that she views the situation positively, believing Greg is content despite his privacy concerns. She further emphasized that seeing her son happy matters most to her.

Greg explains the impact on his relationship with Joan

Ad

Ad

Greg highlighted that his living situation affects his relationship with Joan, particularly in terms of their private time together. He stated,

“When it comes to intimacy and making love, I don’t want things to feel like they are scheduled. You know, like, ‘Oh, Mom’s going to be working from 3:00 to 2:00 or something. Oh, let’s go, let’s go.’”

Ad

He further acknowledged that, despite his frustrations, he has to accept the current circumstances. He remarked,

“It is what it is. I have to deal with it.”

He emphasized that while he may not find the arrangement ideal, he recognizes that adjustments are necessary.

Although his mother believes their arrangement contributes to his happiness, Greg has expressed concerns about privacy and the challenges it creates for his time with Joan. As the 90 Day Fiancé season progresses, viewers will see how Greg and Joan continue to manage their relationship under these circumstances.

Ad

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 PM ET on TLC for the latest relationship dynamics and confrontations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback