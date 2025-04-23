"Still my mate"— Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Paul "PK" Kemsley shares tribute reflecting on poker and friendship with Phil Ivey

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Paul “PK” Kemsley confirmed that he remains close with poker professional Phil Ivey in an Instagram Story post on April 20, 2025. The RHOBH personality uploaded a throwback video of himself playing poker against Ivey. The clip was posted alongside a photo of Kemsley’s son, Jagger, dressed for a poker game at home.

In addition to his poker post, Kemsley’s ongoing relationship with his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley, continues to be a topic of public interest. Dorit has addressed the impact of their separation and the complexities of their reality TV exposure, noting how it has affected their relationship.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's PK Kemsley on poker and a longstanding friendship

PK revisits poker history through his son

Kemsley shared a photo of his son Jagger wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a towel over his face, resembling a poker player’s attempt to conceal expressions. Alongside the image, he wrote,

“I'm calling this kid world poker champion before he's 18... not sure who he is, but he says his name is Jagger.”

The moment prompted Kemsley to revisit his poker past. He then uploaded a video clip showing him in a poker match with Phil Ivey. In the caption, Kemsley stated,

“And I know a few things about this. I love you [Phil Ivey], best player of all time and still my mate all these years later...”

PK Kemsley's background and career

Paul "PK" Kemsley describes his professional positions on LinkedIn as "Entrepreneur [and] Talent Manager." He represents music artist Boy George and the estate of football legend Pelé. In 2022, he became a Director at Robert Irving Burns, a real estate agency based in the UK.

Kemsley was formerly featured on the show, where he revealed that he started his career in real estate. During a past episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley explained,

“I got a job as a real estate broker for a firm that had very posh clients so he wanted me to go to elocution lessons... I had a natural flair for identifying buildings with value.”

Kemsley emphasized that his business instinct played a key role in his early success.

After experiencing financial loss during the 2008 economic crisis, he relocated to the United States. In an August 2023 interview with The Daily Mail, he explained that he had to rebuild after being "knocked off" his previous position. At the time he met Dorit in 2011, he noted that his financial situation was slightly above being broke.

He described his relocation as a strategic move, viewing US as a place of opportunity and referring to it as the "land of comebacks," where he pursued a second chance.

Dorit Kemsley addresses challenges in separation

Dorit Kemsley discussed the effect reality television has had on her relationship with PK in an Interview magazine feature.

“It’s actually caused a lot of issues,” she stated.

According to Dorit, the airing of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 brought back past conflicts between PK and her, impacting their ability to remain amicable. She explained that PK had difficulty watching some of the episodes. Dorit also mentioned that PK had expected a different response from the audience, believing that he would "come out victorious."

She emphasized the importance of staying focused on their present reality.

“Regardless of whether we end up getting divorced or whether we reconcile, it’s incredibly important that we have peace and a relationship,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock and Bravo.

