"The woman went frickin’ rogue": Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi claims viral video shows Kyle confronting dog owner over mistreatment

A video that recently circulated online shows Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp involved in a heated sidewalk encounter in Encino, California. According to Mellencamp, the situation escalated after Richards observed what she believed was "inappropriate" behavior toward several dogs.

The confrontation was captured on video and has since sparked public attention. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained the incident during the April 18 episode of the Diamonds in the Rough podcast.

"Kyle — in a polite way — says, ‘Can you please treat your dogs a little nice?’ And then the woman went frickin’ rogue."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Kyle Richards filmed during confrontation after alleged dog mistreatment incident

Mellencamp shares details from the walk

Teddi Mellencamp provided her perspective on the incident during her podcast. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated that the group was walking when they observed the woman's treatment of her pets.

"We're walking on this side of the street, and we see this woman, and it's clear she's mistreating her dogs," Mellencamp said.

According to her, Richards addressed the woman calmly before the situation escalated. Mellencamp noted the woman's reaction was immediate and intense.

"The woman was completely inappropriate to her dogs...It was scary. I knew it was gonna set Kyle off because Kyle has a heart," she said.

Richards was reportedly holding her phone to document the situation while Mellencamp stood between them to prevent further escalation.

Footage captures the heated moment

TMZ obtained a video of the encounter that shows the unidentified woman discarding her scarf and moving toward Richards. Richards, while backing away, continued to hold her phone up and film. Mellencamp is seen positioning herself between Richards and the woman.

The interaction drew the attention of people nearby. Shortly after, a security guard appeared at the scene. Despite the tension, no physical contact occurred.

"Nobody was injured and the unidentified dog owner eventually walked away," Mellencamp said on the podcast.

The video concludes with the woman crossing the street with her dogs while a member of Richards' group can be heard yelling after her.

The remainder of the day continued as planned

Earlier that day, Mellencamp posted a picture on her Instagram Story of herself strolling alongside Richards and Jennifer Turner Leipart.

"A little walk today...A little doozy of an outfit but these two looking cute in their weighted vests. I'm going to try and find mine soon," she said.

The group later gathered to celebrate Leipart's birthday. Richards shared a photo on Instagram on April 9 from the event with the caption:

"Cozy night in wearing our pajamas 🥰 Perfect way to celebrate @jennleipart who's an amazing friend to all 🎂 🩷 And of course we had to include the talented @wyldwess to our girls only night 🤷🏻‍♀️ We love our new tattoos! A perfect match! Yolo 😜”

The podcast episode aired shortly after Mellencamp completed her final round of radiation on April 3 as part of her treatment for brain cancer. On April 10, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on her emotional state and personal growth in an Instagram post, writing:

"Sometimes I am so focused on "being strong" that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone. I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them but dang today is one of those days."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed at any time on Peacock.

