“Stop chasing work-life balance”—Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran shares how she manages her business and family

Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran attained fame after the show put her strength and expertise on display. Since then, she and the other investors of the show, have appeared on various interviews and podcasts to share anecdotes from their lives, their opinions on areas of their expertise and tips on business and finances.

Ad

In one such clip shared by Corcoran on her official Instagram account, on April 23, 2025, she spoke about how she manages to keep both her businesses and her family happy.

"Stop chasing work-life balance because you know why? It doesn't exist," she said.

She went on to share how she juggles her work with her personal matters and what is her key to make this process appear seamless.

Ad

Trending

In the past, other Shark Tank judges such as Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec had also spoken on the topic. The former advised to keep separate days for the family. Meanwhile, Herjavec said he believes that to achieve something, one might have to give themselves permission to be unbalanced, atleast for sometime.

What Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran shared about balancing work and family?

Ad

In the Instagram video, Barbara Corcoran said she wants to share with her fans how she runs a successful business yet has plenty of time for the personal things that she wants to enjoy or get done. She explained that she "chunks" her days, meaning, she uses assigned hours to do certain things.

"That's precious for me, that I keep those chores in those hours," she added.

Ad

She mentioned that she keeps the first three hours of the day for her own time. In these three hours, she spends time with her family, finishes chores that she likes doing and that helps her find her "soul". She added that during the next 7 to 8 hours, she goes to the office and her children don't dare to call her.

Corcoran said they don't say "mom I need something" because they wait till she gets home again and it's their time. The Shark Tank investor stated that she has separate time slots for everything she is focused on. She believes that it is the only way to have a peaceful existence.

Ad

What other Shark Tank judges have to say about work-life balance?

Ad

According to a post put up by Kevin O'Leary on his Instagram account, on May 2, 2025, he said that it's important to give time to family as well as business because both of these aspects are integral to life.

Sharing how he does it, Kevin said that he sets boundaries and separates the two when it comes to creating a balance. He added that he stays with his family on dedicated days and doesn't take up work. He stated thar he doesn't mingle his work days with the family.

Ad

In another Instagram post uploaded by Lori Greiner on December 17, 2024, the Shark Tank investor shared that one of the best ways to help balance everything is to intimate family and friends of one's professional developments.

"Being included is probably one of the best things that we can do and gifts we can give to those that we love," she noted.

Robert Herjavec also has an approach different than the other sharks, which he explained in a post he uploaded on December 26, 2024. He mentioned that it is necessary to be unbalanced to achieve things. Giving an example of some of the most successful people, Herjavec said that they completely immerse themselves in the task at hand, knowing that balance can be achieved later.

Ad

For more updates on the lives of Barbara Corcoran, fans of Shark Tank can follow her official Instagram account, @barbaracorcoran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More