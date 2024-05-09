Survivor: Who went home tonight?

Survivor season 46 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. During the segment, the castaways returned after successfully eliminating Tiffany, even though she had an immunity idol.

The next morning, the contestants went to search for an idol that would save them from the upcoming tribal council and Venus found it, but it could only be used as long as there were five players in the game.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"During a massive hunt for the last hidden immunity idol of the season, castaways begin to question whether their resumes are enough to win the title of Sole Survivor. In a test of precision, castaways compete for immunity and a spot in the final six."

After an immunity challenge and another tribal council, Venus received the highest number of votes and was eliminated from Survivor season 46.

What happened on Survivor season 46 tonight?

Survivor season 46 episode 11, titled My Messy, Sweet Little Friend, saw Kenzie feeling alone and isolated after she was left out of the decision-making in the previous tribal council. She and Venus were the only people who didn't vote for Tiffany, and the former was upset about it.

Charlie informed the season 46 castaway that it was Maria's plan and he wanted to ensure that the Survivor season 46 contestant wouldn't target him moving forward.

The next day, everyone went to search for Tiffany's immunity idol as they were concerned it would be back in play, and sure enough, it was. Venus looked in places where Tiffany and Randen found their idols and found it for herself. However, she didn't want the others to know she had an idol and pretended to keep searching even after.

The Survivor season 46 contestant didn't tell anyone about the idol, but spoke to Venus about targeting Maria and eventually, Liz joined hands with the two. Meanwhile, Maria and Charlie banded together. Maria wanted to use Q to manipulate the results of the upcoming tribal council, but the latter wanted to eliminate him.

Venus approached Charlie to get him on their side against Maria and the Survivor season 46 castaway told the group that Maria was the mastermind before voting Tiffany out. He further called Q and Maria the strongest pair, which made it seem like he was ready to vote with them.

The following day, the contestants competed in an immunity challenge and a pizza delivery reward. The castaways had to make their way through an obstacle course as they balanced a ball on a long pole. Although the competition was close, Maria won the challenge and was offered to share her pizza reward with her companions.

The contestant chose Ben and Q. The others were upset that ultimately, Q, who had just received an Applebee's reward, was going to feast once again.

Since Maria and Q weren't at camp following the challenge, Charlie, Venus, Kenzie and Liz banded together and decided to vote Q out. Meanwhile, Ben, Maria, and Q decided to vote for Venus at the next tribal council. The cast indulged in several more group and private conversations to come up with alliances and names for who to vote at the next tribal council.

At the tribal council, the host brought up Maria's decision to bring Q with her for the pizza reward and the cast criticized her decision. Eventually, the cast voted and while Q and Kenzie got one vote each, Venus got four votes. Since Venus didn't play her immunity idol, she was eliminated from season 46.

Survivor season 46 will return next week with another episode on CBS.