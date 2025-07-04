"Tell his story" — Teen Mom star Kail Lowry shares potential reality show following son Elliott’s life beyond the franchise

Kail Lowry, who first appeared on season 2 of 16 and Pregnant before becoming a long-standing cast member on Teen Mom 2, has remained connected to public life even after stepping away from the MTV franchise in 2022. Now, her eldest son Elliott—formerly known as Isaac—is considering his path in the world of reality television.

Ad

In a recent podcast appearance on Give Them Lala Podcast, Lowry confirmed that a new series centered on Elliott is currently in development. She clarified that the project would focus on her son's experiences, not her own, saying:

“I think it would be cool because it would tell his story. Some of the babies from ‘Teen Mom’ have been on TV for all 16 years but I think Isaac does have a lot to share."

Ad

Trending

Kail Lowry on a new reality show centered on son Elliott’s life beyond Teen Mom

Kail Lowry discusses new project for son Elliott

Ad

Lowry explained that the series is currently in development, although no official production has started. She said she is working with another production company on a show that would not focus on her, but instead on her son Elliot. According to her, the producers want the story to be "told through Isaac's (Elliot's) eyes," and they are still determining how the project will move forward.

She also acknowledged that the entertainment industry often involves lengthy development processes with no guarantee of a final product.

Ad

"With production and TV, you can be under contract, they can buy a concept, they can buy a pilot. They can do all of this stuff and it never happens," she said.

Lowry previously introduced Elliott, who went by Isaac during his appearances on Teen Mom 2, to audiences as a baby. Now, at 15, Elliott has begun to build a life that reflects his interests, identity, and choices.

Ad

Elliott distances himself from the Teen Mom identity

Ad

One of the main reasons for the shift is Elliott's choice to establish distance from the show's franchise.

“He wants to do things his way so it’s a little uncomfortable when people are [associating him with] ‘Teen Mom,’” Lowry explained.

She added that Elliott might have responded differently if they had been part of another series, but he associates Teen Mom with a certain "stigma" that he wants to avoid. Despite this, Elliott has remained open to exploring new opportunities in media. His openness to a new show marks a deliberate effort to share his perspective without the filter of his early television exposure.

Ad

Kail reflects on Elliott’s future and family dynamics

Ad

The proposed series may include elements of their family's structure, which Lowry believes adds context to Elliott's story. She noted that Elliott has his own experiences to share and that there are "unique" circumstances within their household.

Lowry also shared that Elliott is active online and has a strong interest in performing arts, highlighting his "very big social media presence" and his involvement in theater and drama. She mentioned that he currently wants to have an agent and pursue acting opportunities, and expressed her support for his interest in this endeavor.

Ad

As discussions continue, Lowry said her family regularly talks about the complexities of being public figures.

“I understand [him] not wanting to be recognized publicly, but also loving the community that he’s built online,” she added.

Stream Teen Mom anytime on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More