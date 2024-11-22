Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 1 recap: Rabbit and Scooter head south while Wes takes on a Camaro challenge

Tex Mex Motors is a unique auto body shop located near the US-Mexico border, which has a show dedicated to it on Netflix. The show's second season premiered on November 22, 2024. Tex Mex Motors' passionate team of car restorers, led by Mike Coy, has taken a bold step by setting up shop in this location.

The reason for this strategic move is the scarcity of affordable vintage cars in the US that are still in working condition. To address this shortage, the team of Borderland Customs embarks on a mission to find old, sought-after vehicles in Mexico. Car scouts Scooter Carrera and Rob "Rabbit" Pitts travel along the US-Mexico border, searching for hidden gems.

Once they find a promising vehicle, they negotiate the price and transport it back to El Paso, Texas, where Mike and his team work their magic to restore the car to its former glory. The team's goal is to sell enough refurbished cars to generate a profit of $500,000 before the end of winter.

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, one of the cast members of Tex Mex Motors, passed away on August 25, 2024, after a battle with stomach cancer. Despite his illness, Pitts had completed filming his scenes for season 2 of the show.

What happened in Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 1?

The season premiere of Tex Mex Motors saw Rabbit and Scooter on the hunt for a '52 Chevy down South toward Chihuahua, Mexico. Rabbit revealed that from last season, they made about $310,000 in profit which was enough for them to go at it another season.

In the Borderline Customs garage, Jaime introduced new faces. Andy, "a paint and design genius" and Lucky, "an interior whiz". For their first build of the new season Rabbit and Scooter found the crew a 1970 Camaro which had some rust issues. The goal set by Jamie was to make the car a street racer since it would help them sell it later.

Things soon got exciting for Scooter and Rabbit after their car broke down as Scooter got a lead on a '66 Lincoln with suicide doors that would have a much higher valuation.

After reaching the seller's place, Rabbit made a deal to exchange their Chevy C10 truck for the Lincoln and $3,750 as the C10 had heating issues. He also disclosed in his confessional that back in the US, Lincoln would get them around $80-90,000. Back in the garage, Wes was in charge of removing the rust from the Camaro.

"When the Camaro first arrived, we noticed there was some rust in the lower quarter panels. Rust is like termites. This car could be eaten up all the way through. If it's everywhere, it's gonna add weeks to my fabrication at best," revealed Wes.

He stated his plans to save some money with its fabrication and make new patch panels. Lucky also planned to put all new interiors and wanted to show his Tex Mex Motors castmates that he could hold his own.

Although Jamie wasn't happy when Rabbit and Scooter brought back the Continental without the shop's C10 and the trailer, the hope of getting 80 grand from the resale enticed her enough to order the scouts to get a new truck.

Rabbit found a buyer for the Camaro in Benjamin who wanted a cut-price deal. The Tex Mex Motors cast assured him that they could tune up the car properly in a couple of days. Benjamin put a wager up front and challenged them to a race against an old F-350.

"I get the car for 60 if I beat you, and if you win, I'll give you the 65," offered Benjamin.

After the tuneup, Jamie asked Wes to take on the challenge which could earn the garage an extra $5,000. Wes revealed that he started off racing dirt bikes, and then moved on to drag racing. He beat Benjamin's truck easily and the team was able to make $39,500 after the buying and renovation costs.

Watch all eight episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2 on Netflix.

