Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Episode 3 recap: The crew restores an Apache truck while Rabbit buys a chicken-infested Mustang

Season 2 of Tex Mex Motors premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 22, 2024. Rob "Rabbit" Pitts and his crew of car restorers returned to their auto body shop near the US-Mexico border to discover classic cars needing a restoration.

For the unversed, the show follows Rabbit as he visits junkyards and other car sellers near Mexico, seeking to buy in-demand vehicles. After purchasing the car, he brings it to his team who transform it into something new. Rabbit then tries to sell the transformed automobile to enthusiasts and collectors with a good profit margin.

In Episode 3 of Tex Mex Motors, Fox Body in the Henhouse, Rabbit took a risk by buying an unauthenticated Saleen Fox body Mustang. Meanwhile, his team failed to keep the restoration cost of a C10 Apache truck within budget.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"The '61 Apache gobbles up the budget, so the shop pins its hopes on a car that could be as rare as hen's teeth — once the actual hens are evicted."

What happened in Tex Mex Motors Season 2 Episode 3?

The episode started with Rabbit and Scooter purchasing a run-down first-generation C10 Apache truck for $3000. Although they were happy with the deal, Jaime was not. She believed Rabbit made a bad purchase by getting a vehicle missing two tires and a chassis. However, Rabbit knew that once restored the car would attract enthusiasts and collectors.

The Tex Mex Motors cast joined forces and sketched out a plan to transform the truck. Jaime wanted to replace the current hood with the original one from the '61 Apache. Lucky chose to add black seats with red French stitching, while Andy preferred a mineral gray paint for the body along with an additional grille.

"Neutral colors are becoming very, very popular. Just solids, no pearls," Andy mentioned.

While speaking to the cameras, Jaime confessed they had to keep the restoration cost under $12,000 to make a profit on the truck. In the meantime, Rabbit hoped to sell the Chevy Apache for at least $50,000.

Later, Rabbit arrived at the shop to show his team the newly created Borderland Customs brand logo. He said they could paste the stickers on the restored cars to advertise their business. Jaime praised his strategy, hopeful of securing multiple deals in the future.

However, the Tex Mex Motors star's hopes crumbled after she was sent a damaged hood that looked the opposite of what she bought online. Jaime worried about their budget after that purchase because they had already spent $15,000 to $20,000 over their limit.

In the meantime, Rabbit and Scooter drove to a junkyard to find something unique. They were caught off guard when they discovered a chicken-infested 1986 Saleen Ford Mustang. Rabbit immediately knew the car would be a profitable sale if it were the authenticate Steve Saleen Fox Body Mustang.

Steve Saleen is a former race-car driver turned automotive designer and manufacturer. After winning the Sports Car Club of America Trans Am series with the Fox Body Mustang, the car gained popularity and helped Steve form his own company, Saleen Autosport.

"With only a few hundred made each year, Saleen Mustangs have become the holy grail of classic American sports cars," Rabbit explained.

The Tex Mex Motors star bought the car for $3,500 and agreed to give the junkyard owner a chicken coop for his chickens. Rabbit's team was shocked to see the state of the Mustang. Although they were excited about restoring it, they worried it might be fake. Rabbit reassured them that he would get it authenticated by Steve Saleen himself.

The crew decided to return the Mustang to its original form — black body with signature Saleen stripes.

However, Rabbit's worries peaked when Jaime informed him that he needed to sell it at a much higher price to compensate for the $46k repair cost on the Apache. Despite appreciating the truck's appearance, buyers refused to pay $65,000 for the Apache, leaving Rabbit in a difficult spot.

Consequently, the Tex Mex Motors star was compelled to lower his ask so he could at least break even. However, Scooter was not too happy with the decision.

After finishing the job on the Apache, the restorers started working on the Mustang. Wes noticed a lean in the car's frame and informed Jaime that they could not work on it until it was fixed.

Stream all episodes of Tex Mex Motors exclusively on Netflix.

