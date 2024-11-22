Tex Mex Motors: List of cast members explored

The second season of Tex Mex Motors, a vehicle restoration-focused Netflix series, will premiere on November 22. The cast includes returning experts Marcos "Scooter," the late Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, and new members Jaime Hjelm and Wesley Zachary.

This season combines the talents of these individuals to transform neglected vehicles into fully restored classics. With Rabbit’s final on-screen appearance following his passing, season 2 showcases the team’s expertise and dedication.

Meet the cast of Tex Mex Motors season 2

Marcos "Scooter"

At the heart of Tex Mex Motors are Scooter and Rabbit, whose partnership has been a cornerstone of the show's success. Marcos "Scooter" is an automotive restoration expert known for his charisma and passion for breathing new life into vintage vehicles.

His signature phrase, "Ay Cabrón!" has become a fan favorite, highlighting his enthusiasm for the work he does. Scooter’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to tackle complex restoration challenges make him a standout figure in the series.

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts came to the company with a business and enthusiasm for cars. His show contributions included his knowledge of sourcing vehicles and being an integral part of the restoration process. Rabbit died of stomach cancer on August 25, 2024 after filming season 2 had been completed.

A video titled "This is Goodbye" was shared posthumously, where Rabbit discussed his health challenges and reflected on his accomplishments, which included completing this season. He says,

"Don't be sad for me. I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix and marrying the love of my life."

New members joining the team

Season 2 introduces new members to the Tex Mex Motors team. Jaime Hjelm, a mechanic with a reputation for precision and problem-solving, is among the newcomers. Her role involves addressing complex mechanical issues during restorations.

Another addition is Wesley Zachary, a master fabricator responsible for creating custom components and structural adjustments required for the restored vehicles. Both new members bring specialized skills that complement the existing team.

Season overview and legacy

This season of Tex Mex Motors is sad to see as it is the last appearance of Rabbit on the show. Despite his fighting cancer, Rabbit was still very dedicated to the team as well as the projects they worked on together.

His dream of finishing season 2 of celebrating his opening store and marrying the love of his life has kept the burning fire with the Tex Mex Motors family and its fans.

As the crew continues their journey from El Paso into Mexico, they dig up the valuables and transform hood ornaments into stunning pieces of art. Each restoration is an epitome of the spirited collaboration and shared passion for classic cars, making season 2 of Tex Mex Motors a testament to Rabbit's legacy and the enduring love for automotive artistry.

With Rabbit’s passing, this season carries additional emotional weight, serving as a tribute to his dedication and passion for classic car restoration. It also demonstrates the continuity of the show and the team's commitment to preserving the art of automotive restoration, ensuring that fans can continue to enjoy the transformation of iconic vehicles for seasons to come.

Tex Mex Motors season 2 airs on November 22, 2024, on Netflix. The season features the returning and new cast members working together to continue the restoration efforts established in the series.

