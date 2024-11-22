Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 5 recap: Steve’s arrival worries Andy while the Mustang faces damage

Tex Mex Motors season 2 premiered exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 22, 2024. In this reality TV series, the cast members include a "team of car restorers" who hunt for vintage cars and give them a newer modern look by repairing the antique parts. Then they verify whether the cars are authentic and hope to receive a huge amount for their services.

In the newly released season 2 episode 5, the contestants faced a major challenge when a sandstorm hit. Their freshly painted Mustang faced damage as the windows broke and the paint was covered in sand. By that time, Steve Saleen, the original maker of the car, was already on his way to verify whether the car was original or not. The team had to rush to fix it as soon as possible.

Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 5, titled You Got a NASCAR, was released exclusively on Netflix on November 22, 2024. The episode synopsis reads:

"The shop works overtime to prepare the Mustang for Steve Saleen's arrival. Wes is pumped to work on a Monte Carlo with an elite racing history."

What happened on Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 5?

The Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger when the sandstorm affected the newly painted Mustang. When the team reached to see the car's condition, the glass had already broken as the fenders and the hood faced damage as well.

Andy was handling the design and paint department for this original Saleen. He was worried about Steve Saleen's arrival, as only 24 hours were left in their hands. Andy and his team had to fix the broken parts and repaint the car before presenting it in front of Steve to verify whether the car was a knockoff or his own original.

During his confessional interview, the Tex Mex Motors cast member said:

"The ruined paint's a huge problem. However, the bigger problem is, that Steve Saleen himself, the legendary car builder is gonna be here within 24 hours. He's on his way to verify whether this car is one of his or not. If it is, it means a huge payday for the team."

Andy shared with the audience that Steve is a perfectionist, and if the Mustang turns out to be an original one, it would be a "huge payday" for them. The Tex Mex Motors cast members got to work to get the renovated car back into its previous physical appearance like it was before the storm hit. Andy continued:

"Steve's a perfectionist, and there is absolutely no way we can let him see the car in the shape that it's in."

Later in the episode, when Steve arrived, the team had reached their goal of fixing the car and repainting it. Steve took a closer look at the Mustang and brought a book with him to verify the number plate and to see if the console plaque was made out of magnesium. He then explained:

"It is a real Saleen. When I saw the console plaque, we made em out of magnesium because we wanted to make sure people could not duplicate it. So when you showed me that, I go, 'That looks like it should.'"

Stream Tex Mex Motors season 2 episodes exclusively on Netflix. Fans can follow the cast on their respective Instagram accounts.

