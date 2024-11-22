Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 7 recap - Rabbit makes a risky move with Diablo, while Scooter showcases the Cadillac

Tex Mex Motors is back with its second season, which premiered on November 22, 2024. The show takes viewers into the fast-paced car restoration world, where a team of automotive experts transforms old or damaged vehicles into high-value creations.

Set in Mexico's dynamic environment, the series combines craftsmanship and business acumen as the team tackles challenges to meet ambitious financial goals. This season raises the stakes, with the crew taking on larger risks and more complex builds.

Episode 7 of Tex Mex Motors, titled Lowrider Showrider, focuses on two key projects: a custom Cadillac lowrider and a Lamborghini Diablo, both crucial for achieving the team’s profit targets. The episode began with Rabbit emphasizing the need for a high-value build, like a Lamborghini or Porsche, to meet their goals.

Meanwhile, Wesley worked on refining the Cadillac for its debut at a lowrider show in Lincoln Park. The team also finalized a $35,000 deal for a restored 1975 Mercedes 300D. As they secured a Lamborghini Diablo for $43,000, the team prepared to restore it to its original condition.

The episode ended with the Cadillac fetching $75,000 at the show, while the Lamborghini’s restoration presented unexpected challenges in Tex Mex Motors.

Lamborghini gamble and Mercedes sale in Tex Mex Motors season 2

Rabbit opened this episode of Tex Mex Motors by pushing the team toward a high-value build, stating that a car like a Lamborghini, Porsche, or Ferrari was essential to meet their financial targets. Jaime voiced concerns about the risks involved, highlighting that parts would not come cheap, but the team collectively agreed to take the risk.

Rabbit and Scooter followed a lead to El Paso to explore the possibility of securing a Lamborghini Diablo. In parallel, the team worked on selling a restored 1975 Mercedes 300D to a potential buyer, David, who was looking for a reliable car for his daughter. Rabbit highlighted the car’s features, including four-wheel disc brakes and an independent rear suspension.

Initially asking for $40,000, Rabbit negotiated with David and agreed on a final price of $35,000. With restoration costs totaling $19,200, the deal earned the team a profit of $16,000, marking a win for their ongoing efforts. Rabbit and Scooter later met Linda and Juan, who were selling the Lamborghini Diablo. After some negotiation, they purchased the car for $43,000.

The team planned to strip its pink paint and restore it to its factory color. However, a closer inspection revealed signs of a past fender bender, adding an unexpected complication to the project.

Cadillac’s debut the Lowrider Show in Tex Mex Motors

While Rabbit and Scooter focused on the Lamborghini, the rest of the team worked on their first custom lowrider, a Cadillac, in Tex Mex Motors episode 7. Wesley designed ivory-colored seats with gold trim, while Jaime ensured the wheels matched the car’s overall aesthetic with gold and chrome finishes.

The team planned to showcase the car at a lowrider show at Lincoln Park in just seven days, aiming to make a good impression. To enhance the Cadillac’s appeal, Jaime connected with Dazza, a well-known figure in the low-riding community, who agreed to help present the car at the event.

Dazza’s involvement added credibility to the project, drawing attention from potential buyers. At the show, the Cadillac attracted interest, and the team negotiated a final sale price of $75,000. This significant deal highlighted the team’s success in entering the lowrider market.

As this episode of Tex Mex Motors wrapped up, the team shifted its focus to the Lamborghini Diablo. The discovery of damage under the pink paint raised questions about the car’s history and the challenges that lay ahead in its restoration. The resolution of these challenges will be seen in the upcoming episodes, keeping viewers engaged in the team’s journey.

Watch the new Tex Mex Motors season 2 episodes exclusively on Netflix.

