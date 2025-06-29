"That was crazy"— Love Island USA Aftersun guest Amy Schumer reacts to Nic and Olandria's shocking return

Love Island USA season 7 episode 23 premiered on Peacock on June 28, 2025. The Aftersun-themed episode invited actress and comedian Amy Schumer as a superfan to share her thoughts on the recent things happening in the villa.

Amy opened up about her love for the dating show and emphasized how hard it is for the contestants to compete amid different complications.

The actress also shared her thoughts about Nic and Olandria’s shocking return to the villa after being dumped during Casa Amor week. She admitted she was completely surprised by the producers' decision, calling it "crazy."

"You Love Island people are lawless. That was crazy. That was crazy," she shared.

For the Aftersun episode, Amy was joined by a hosting panel that included Sophie Monk and former islanders Kassy Castillo, Callum Hole, and Cely Vazquez.

Love Island USA Aftersun guest Amy Schumer says she doesn't trust Nic

Saturday’s episode 23 of Love Island USA season 7 was another weekly Aftersun installment. It featured a hosting panel joined by various guests who shared their thoughts on the ongoing drama in the villa.

The episode began with the video call arrival of actress Amy Schumer, who was introduced as a Love Island superfan. With the way she talked about the show and the thoughts she shared about the islanders, it appeared that she had been up to date with what had been happening in the villa.

During last week's Casa Amor phase, Nic and Olandria were eliminated from the main and the Casa Amor villa, respectively, after they failed to couple up during the recoupling.

Like all Love Island USA eliminations, the two left the villa after bidding farewell to their fellow castmates. However, in the shocking twist at the end of the episode, the two were seen returning to the villa.

When host Sophie Monk asked Amy what she thought of Nic and Olandria's return, the actress admitted that she was completely shocked. She then shifted her focus to Nic and shared that she doesn't trust him that much.

"Before I forget, I just wanna say that I don't trust Nic. He's a little lovebomby and he's like making eyes at people. I just don't trust him. And I really, really like Cierra," she said.

Panalist Callum chimed in, saying that he was intrigued by Amy's opinion about Nic because he was his favorite player, whom he wanted to make it to the end. He doesn't believe that the islander has any hidden agenda, and rather acts true to himself.

The Love Island alum admitted that Nic is a love bomber and flirtatious, but still, he feels that he is presenting his "authentic self" to the world.

"I feel like he is true to himself. And yeah, I agree he is a bit of a love bomber, he is flirtatious, but he's just like Nic. And I like that he is just presenting his true, authentic self," Callum said.

The Love Island USA Aftersun panelist continued:

"There are a lot of red flags there, don't get me wrong, but I feel like deep down he does have a good heart. And I was so happy to see him come back with Cierra after Casa Amor. I feel like they can go to the end together."

Amy later added that she believes Nic is a little bit careless about the way he handles some of the women's feelings about him. However, she admitted that Nic was a "good guy" who wasn't perfect— like her or anyone in the world.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

