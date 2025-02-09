"That was not funny"— Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Ken slams Martell's joke about alleged affair with LaTricia

Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion part 2 premiered on February 8, 2025. In this installment, host Carlos King asked LaTricia about her visit to Martell's house. LaTricia explained that she was new to the situation and initially confused. She admitted to initially denying the visit but claimed they only discussed Martell's marriage.

Carlos questioned LaTricia, asking if she and Martell had s*x, kissed, or exchanged explicit photos. LaTricia denied everything, stating their conversation was innocent and that he had expressed his love for his then-wife, Melody. Carlos then asked Melody if she believed LaTricia's account. Melody expressed skepticism, citing her knowledge of Martell's character.

Subsequently on Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Martell was asked if he had wanted to sleep with LaTricia. He jokingly claimed they had slept together, causing shock and laughter. However, he quickly revealed he was kidding. LaTricia's boyfriend, Ken, criticized Martell's joke, saying it wasn't funny.

"That was not funny," Ken stated.

What other events happened on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion part 2?

The second part of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion began with a disagreement between Melody and Kimmi. Kimmi accused Melody of only responding to messages when it suited her. The rest of the cast agreed with Kimmi, but Melody defended herself. She said she had productive conversations with Kimmi in the past.

Melody admitted she sometimes struggled to understand others' feelings. She mentioned a past conversation with Nell that she thought went well, but Nell later said she didn't enjoy it and stopped talking to Melody. Nell felt she had helped Melody during her divorce, but Melody denied feeling like Nell had mentored her. Destiny explained why she returned to the show.

She said she still had things to prove and discussed her relationship with Lance, Nell's son. Carlos questioned whether Destiny was using Lance for a storyline, but she denied it, claiming they had a natural connection.

Carlos King then invited Sunni to the stage at the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion. Sunni had been feuding with Destiny, who she felt constantly talked about her and her husband, Moses. Sunni used to work behind the scenes on the show and had become friends with Destiny. However, things changed when Destiny got fired and later returned to find out Sunni was dating Moses.

At the reunion, Carlos asked Sunni about the rumors surrounding her. Sunni responded by saying people should focus on their own lives instead of judging her without knowing the full story. Sunni clarified that Moses was no longer Destiny's boyfriend when she started dating him.

She believed people wrongly assumed that someone who dated someone had a lifelong claim on them. Sunni pointed out that Carlos had just implied she slept with Destiny's boyfriend, but Moses was actually Destiny's ex-boyfriend at the time.

Carlos then asked Destiny about Moses' motivations for dating Sunni at the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion. Destiny thought Moses had an ulterior motive - to hurt her. When Carlos asked why she thought Sunni would want to reconnect with her, Destiny claimed Sunni needed Moses to get back on the show and talk to her.

The third part of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion will be released on February 15, 2025, on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

