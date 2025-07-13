"That’s not just in the villa" - Love Island USA star Ace reveals if he would still be "exclusive" with Chelley outside the show

Love Island USA season 7 episode 34, which premiered on Peacock on July 11, 2025, ended with the dumping of Ace and Chelley. The elimination came as a surprise to many, as the pair had been pursuing each other for quite some time and were among the longest-standing couples in the villa.

Before their elimination, Ace and Chelley had made their relationship exclusive, choosing to focus solely on each other and no longer exploring connections with other Islanders.

In an interview with Variety, published on July 11, Ace was asked about his relationship with Chelley and whether he would still be "exclusive" with his partner outside the show.

In response, the Love Island USA star noted that he hated the term “closed off” as couples often follow it inside the villa and go on to roam freely when they get out of the show.

In contrast, Ace believed that he was very "intentional." He said that for him, exclusivity with his partner was not just confined to the show and that he was excited to take the relationship to the "outside world."

"I’m very intentional. 'Exclusive' means exclusive to only each other. That’s not just in the villa. That’s in the outside world too. And I’m excited to translate that over," he said in the interview.

Love Island USA couple Ace and Chelly reflect on their elimination and life outside the show

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 34, after the islanders were down with their Thanksgiving-style dinner, they received a text informing them that the public had been voting for the couple they wanted to see the most in the finale.

As the votes were announced, Pepe & Iris, and Ace & Chelley found themselves among the bottom two. Eventually, it was revealed that Ace and Chelley had received the least number of fan votes among all the present couples.

During their interview with Variety, the couple reflected on their dumping and shared what it was like for them to get eliminated so close to the finale.

Chelley said that their elimination came as a "bittersweet feeling" for her. While she admitted that entering the finale would have been a great thing for them, she noted that they were just happy that they got to find each other and grow as a couple through the show.

She added that she was satisfied with her journey, stating that there was nothing more that she could have asked from the experience.

"Honestly, you forget throughout the whole process that this is a whole competition in general. I found the prize by just getting to know her every single day, growing and learning about each other’s communication styles," Ace chimed in.

The Love Island USA star continued:

"Once we felt we had made a match, we became exclusive. I felt like my journey ended right there, and I was OK with America’s decision. But again, it’s bittersweet because you’re leaving all your friends behind."

Further in the interview, Ace commented on what dating in the outside world would look like for him and Chelly as a couple. He shared that they were planning on taking things slow and making progress one day at a time.

Ace acknowledged that they were still getting to know each other in the real world, emphasizing that the dynamic was very different from their time in the villa.

"I’m excited to grow our relationship and improve our communication, especially since she’s in Florida. I’m in L.A., but she’s looking to move to L.A., and we’ll go from there," he concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

