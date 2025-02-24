"That’s okay, start over” – When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner encouraged Cup-A-Bug entrepreneur after he fumbled his pitch

Shark Tank season 15 episode 15 aired on February 23, 2024, featuring entrepreneur Justin Huang pitching his product, Cup-A-Bug. Seeking $50,000 for 10% equity, Huang introduced his bug-catching device with a surprise reveal—fake cockroaches under the Sharks’ plate covers. The unexpected start shocked the panel, prompting Robert Herjavec to exclaim, “That scared the cr*p out of me.”

During his pitch, Huang stumbled over his words, leading Lori Greiner to reassure him, saying:

“That’s okay, start over.”

Mark Cuban also encouraged him by repeating his key message:

“You’ve made it more convenient to capture a bug than to kill it.”

Regaining his composure, Huang explained that Cup-A-Bug uses a long arm and tilt mechanism to trap bugs safely. He revealed past sales, including a successful Kickstarter campaign and 1,200 units sold in three months. The Shark Tank pitch ended with Cuban investing $75,000 for 20% equity.

What happened during Justin Huang’s Shark Tank pitch?

Justin Huang, an engineer and entrepreneur from Orange County, California, walked into Shark Tank asking for $50,000 in exchange for 10% of his company. He began his pitch with an engaging setup, asking the Sharks to imagine hosting a dinner party when an unexpected guest arrives.

He then instructed them to lift their plate covers, revealing fake cockroaches underneath. The surprise startled the panel, with Lori Greiner exclaiming, “Oh my God.” Huang followed up by saying, “That’s right, bugs,” before introducing Cup-A-Bug.

Huang described Cup-A-Bug as a device designed to make catching bugs easier than killing them. However, he fumbled with his pitch and paused multiple times. Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban encouraged him to get back on track.

Regaining confidence, Huang demonstrated the device. He explained that users place the cup over the bug, pull the handle back to close the lid, and then release the bug outside. He even joked:

“Or, on your neighbor’s doorstep—it’s up to you,”

This made the Sharks laugh. Cup-A-Bug features a long arm and a tilt mechanism that mimics wrist movement, allowing users to catch bugs from the floor to the ceiling. It also includes a brush to remove bugs from corners. At one point, Huang admitted he was nervous, prompting Greiner to advise, “Take a breath, take a breath.” After regaining composure, he called Cup-A-Bug:

“the hero we’ve all been waiting for.”

The Sharks then asked about pricing and sales. Huang stated that Cup-A-Bug retails for $40, including shipping, with a production cost of $10 and a shipping cost of $7. Mark Cuban, who identified himself as “the bug guy” in his household, asked about past sales.

Huang revealed that a March 2022 Kickstarter campaign raised $28,883 from 800 units sold. He added that he began selling from his first production run in June 2023, selling 1,200 units in just over three months, generating around $48,000 in organic sales.

He also shared his background, explaining that he studied mechanical engineering and previously worked with his father designing electric motors before becoming an entrepreneur. He admitted he was afraid of bugs but didn’t want to kill them, which led to the creation of Cup-A-Bug.

Additionally, he designed and sold accessories for board games under his business, Solid Factory. To lighten the mood, he handed the Sharks a bug catapult he designed, which they enjoyed.

As negotiations began on Shark Tank, Mark Cuban asked, “Am I investing in 10% of Justin?” to which Huang confirmed. Cuban immediately offered $50,000 for 20% equity. Daymond John matched the offer before increasing it to $60,000 for 30%.

Huang asked if Cuban would consider partnering with another Shark, but Cuban declined, saying he wanted Huang to himself. He then increased his offer to $75,000 for 20%, calling it a “geek to geek” deal. Huang accepted, saying:

“Geek to geek, Mark, join me in my entrepreneurial journey.”

The two shook hands, sealing the deal. Huang successfully walked away from Shark Tank with Cuban’s investment, securing funds to expand Cup-A-Bug’s production and sales.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8:00 pm EST.

