"That's not a whole lot of mobility" — The 6000-Lb Diaries Dr. Now shares honest opinion with Crystal 

The June 23, 2025 episode of The 6000-Lb Diaries featured a difficult conversation between Dr. Now and Crystal, one of the patients working toward weight loss and recovery. Crystal had managed to travel to her appointment, which she described as a big step. However, Dr. Now remained concerned about her limited physical mobility.
As their session began, he asked, “How far you can walk?” Crystal responded, “I can, you know, walk to the door and back, probably.” To this,
“That's not a whole lot of mobility,” Dr. Now replied.
The rest of their talk focused on Crystal’s weight loss, eating habits, and emotional well-being. She said she had been following the program, but Dr. Now questioned her honesty and asked her to be truthful with herself and the team. A family member also shared that Crystal had been eating things like pizza and cheeseburgers.
The episode showed how difficult it was for Crystal to face these issues and pointed out how being honest and working on mental health were both important parts of her journey. It ended with concerns about whether surgery would be possible because of her previous hernia repairs and mesh.
Dr. Now challenges Crystal’s claims about her progress in The 6000-Lb Diaries
During their appointment in The 6000-Lb Diaries, Dr. Now quickly raised concerns about Crystal’s physical progress and dietary habits. Although she said she had lost 47 pounds, he expressed doubts, especially when she attributed the weight loss to eating four times a day.
“The human body is not made to eat four times a day. Why in the world do you need protein shakes?” he told her.
When Crystal said the nutritionist told her to have protein shakes, Dr. Now disagreed. “That is not true. Don’t lie,” he said, telling her not to act like she was fully following the plan. He added, “Maybe you lost some weight, but not as much as you tell me.”
To check on her progress, Dr. Now asked a family member about what Crystal had been eating in The 6000-Lb Diaries. They said she had “a lot of pizza... cheeseburgers... she had a cheat day, and then I think she had another cheat day.” Dr. Now listened and then spoke to Crystal directly.
“You don’t have any credibility left because you're not truthful about what you're eating.”
Crystal responded, “I’m gonna continue the diet,” to which he replied, “That is not the action that you're showing so far.” He reminded her that the commitment must be daily and consistent, not something she could turn on and off.
Emotional health and surgery concerns take center stage in The 6000-Lb Diaries
As their conversation continued in The 6000-Lb Diaries, Dr. Now shifted the focus to Crystal’s emotional health. He reminded her that diet and exercise alone would not be enough without addressing underlying issues. Dr. Now said emotional issues were just as important as diet and exercise, and asked if she was working with Jewell to make progress.
Crystal said she was, explaining that her sessions with the therapist were focused on depression and loneliness. However, Dr. Now said he had spoken with Jewell and learned otherwise.
“Usually, people that have failed the weight loss surgery are not dealing with the emotional issues... so it is important that you work on emotional issues with therapy,” he said.
Crystal’s past medical history also raised another issue — her previous surgeries, which included mesh and hernia repair. Dr. Now examined her abdomen,
“You got a lot of scar tissue here... surgery may not even be possible,” he explained.
Dr. Now said Crystal had to take the lead in her own progress, noting that while others could support her, real change had to come from her.
Watch the latest episodes of The 6000-Lb Diaries With Dr.Now are available to stream on Lifetime.