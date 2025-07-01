"That's not a whole lot of mobility" — The 6000-Lb Diaries Dr. Now shares honest opinion with Crystal 

The June 23, 2025 episode of The 6000-Lb Diaries featured a difficult conversation between Dr. Now and Crystal, one of the patients working toward weight loss and recovery. Crystal had managed to travel to her appointment, which she described as a big step. However, Dr. Now remained concerned about her limited physical mobility.

Ad

As their session began, he asked, “How far you can walk?” Crystal responded, “I can, you know, walk to the door and back, probably.” To this,

“That's not a whole lot of mobility,” Dr. Now replied.

The rest of their talk focused on Crystal’s weight loss, eating habits, and emotional well-being. She said she had been following the program, but Dr. Now questioned her honesty and asked her to be truthful with herself and the team. A family member also shared that Crystal had been eating things like pizza and cheeseburgers.

Ad

Trending

The episode showed how difficult it was for Crystal to face these issues and pointed out how being honest and working on mental health were both important parts of her journey. It ended with concerns about whether surgery would be possible because of her previous hernia repairs and mesh.

Dr. Now challenges Crystal’s claims about her progress in The 6000-Lb Diaries

Ad

During their appointment in The 6000-Lb Diaries, Dr. Now quickly raised concerns about Crystal’s physical progress and dietary habits. Although she said she had lost 47 pounds, he expressed doubts, especially when she attributed the weight loss to eating four times a day.

“The human body is not made to eat four times a day. Why in the world do you need protein shakes?” he told her.

Ad

When Crystal said the nutritionist told her to have protein shakes, Dr. Now disagreed. “That is not true. Don’t lie,” he said, telling her not to act like she was fully following the plan. He added, “Maybe you lost some weight, but not as much as you tell me.”

To check on her progress, Dr. Now asked a family member about what Crystal had been eating in The 6000-Lb Diaries. They said she had “a lot of pizza... cheeseburgers... she had a cheat day, and then I think she had another cheat day.” Dr. Now listened and then spoke to Crystal directly.

Ad

“You don’t have any credibility left because you're not truthful about what you're eating.”

Crystal responded, “I’m gonna continue the diet,” to which he replied, “That is not the action that you're showing so far.” He reminded her that the commitment must be daily and consistent, not something she could turn on and off.

Emotional health and surgery concerns take center stage in The 6000-Lb Diaries

Ad

Ad

As their conversation continued in The 6000-Lb Diaries, Dr. Now shifted the focus to Crystal’s emotional health. He reminded her that diet and exercise alone would not be enough without addressing underlying issues. Dr. Now said emotional issues were just as important as diet and exercise, and asked if she was working with Jewell to make progress.

Crystal said she was, explaining that her sessions with the therapist were focused on depression and loneliness. However, Dr. Now said he had spoken with Jewell and learned otherwise.

Ad

“Usually, people that have failed the weight loss surgery are not dealing with the emotional issues... so it is important that you work on emotional issues with therapy,” he said.

Crystal’s past medical history also raised another issue — her previous surgeries, which included mesh and hernia repair. Dr. Now examined her abdomen,

“You got a lot of scar tissue here... surgery may not even be possible,” he explained.

Ad

Dr. Now said Crystal had to take the lead in her own progress, noting that while others could support her, real change had to come from her.

Watch the latest episodes of The 6000-Lb Diaries With Dr.Now are available to stream on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More