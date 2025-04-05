The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas breaks silence about custody exchange arrest, claims she was not the "aggressor"

The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas issued a public statement addressing her February 2025 arrest during a custody exchange with her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano. A representative shared a statement through her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 3, 2025, clarifying her legal status and denying the claim that she was the aggressor.

“After a full investigation and review of video evidence, the assigned detective determined that Ms. Pappas was not the aggressor. No criminal charges were filed,” the statement read.

The statement added that “in the best interest of the minor children, Ms. Pappas voluntarily withdrew a temporary restraining order in order to reach a cooperative agreement.”

Pappas was taken into custody following an altercation that occurred during the handoff of her and Stagliano's two children in her garage in February 2025. The former couple, who share a daughter, Addison, 11, and son Austin, 9, finalized their divorce in June 2024 after 11 years of marriage. At the time of the incident, both parties presented differing accounts of what occurred in Pappas’ garage.

Following the arrest, The Bachelorette star explained that she was not under the influence and submitted to drug and alcohol testing, which reportedly came back negative. She has asked for privacy and confirmed she will not make further public comments while the matter proceeds through the legal system.

Allegations involving The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas

The reported altercation occurred on February 26, 2025, during a custody exchange at Pappas’ residence. According to court documents, her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, claimed that Pappas had been drinking and assaulted him.

In response, The Bachelorette alum said she was not under the influence and stated she was trying to de-escalate the situation. DeAnna Pappas said she submitted to drug and alcohol tests immediately after being released on bail on February 27 and tested negative.

“The basis of Respondent's request is based on his fabrication that I am an alcoholic. This is wholly false and fabricated as a way for the Respondent to gain leverage,” she stated in a court filing.

Stagliano’s mother, Lynn, also submitted a declaration stating she smelled alcohol on Pappas' breath that morning. However, Pappas claimed that her ex-husband followed her into her garage without permission and pushed the door open when she attempted to shut it.

The reality star recalled that she "shouted at Stephen to get out" of the garage, adding that he "refused to leave."

The situation escalated, according to Pappas, when she saw him allegedly taking items from the garage. In her statement, she added that he grabbed her before he "forcefully shoved" her.

The spokesperson’s April 3, 2025, message explained that Pappas' decision to drop the temporary restraining order was part of an effort to protect their children from further public attention. Both had agreed in their divorce terms not to make negative remarks about one another in the presence of the children and to avoid excessive alcohol use during custody periods.

DeAnna shares that her focus is currently on her children and future legal proceedings

In the statement posted to Instagram, The Bachelorette alum's spokesperson shared the focus on minimising harm to the children involved.

“Any continued attempt to distort facts or interfere with the children’s well-being will be met with the appropriate legal response,” the message read.

The former couple currently shares joint custody of their two children. The statement concluded with a request to the public and media asking that they "refrain from further speculation" and that they avoid sharing "narrative that may impact" the children's "emotional well-being."

