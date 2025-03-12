The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas admits seeking restraining order against ex-husband Stephen Stagliano after domestic violence incident

The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas has admitted to seeking a restraining order against her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, following a domestic violence incident. The declaration, filed in the case and reviewed by Entertainment Weekly on March 11, 2025, details the incident that occurred on February 26.

The dispute arose when Stagliano visited Pappas' home to pick up their 11-year-old daughter, Addison. According to DeAnna, Stagliano's mother alleged that she "smelled alcohol" on Pappas' breath earlier that morning when she arrived to help her grandson, Austin to get ready for school. Later that evening, Stagliano questioned her about alcohol consumption.

Pappas stated in her request for a domestic violence order, maintaining she had not consumed alcohol:

"He asked to smell my breath to make sure I was not drunk."

The situation escalated, leading to a physical fight and Pappas' subsequent arrest. Pappas also claimed that Stagliano accused her of being the aggressor. Despite her arrest, she was released the same day on bond.

The restraining order request, filed in Los Angeles, also mentions incidents of alleged domestic violence dating back to 2016. The couple share two children, a daughter Addison who is 11 years old, and a son Austin who is 9 years old.

The Bachelorette Alum DeAnna Pappas' statement of the incident and arrest

During the February 26 visit, The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas alleged that Stagliano followed her into the garage and prevented the door from closing. Pappas claimed in the declaration,

"I attempted to shut the garage door again. Stephen used his hand and pushed the garage door upward again so that it would not close," she said.

Despite asking him to leave, she stated that Stagliano refused and later "forcefully shoved" her. When the police arrived, Stagliano reportedly accused Pappas of being intoxicated and attempted to press charges against her.

"At no time was I requested to test for alcohol despite Stephen's allegations," Pappas noted.

She further stated,

"In fact, the officer that arrested me exhibited no concern that I was at all intoxicated."

Following her release, she voluntarily underwent drug and alcohol testing, which returned negative results. Her restraining order request also states past incidents involving alleged physical fights.

Past allegations and legal proceedings

The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas' restraining order request references incidents dating back to 2016, though specific details about these incidents were not disclosed. Both parties' attorneys have yet to respond to Entertainment Weekly's request for comments.

Pappas and Stagliano were married for 11 years before separating in January 2023. According to InTouch Weekly, their divorce wasn't finalized until June 2024.

Pappas gained recognition through The Bachelor in 2007 and later starred in season 4 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jesse Csincsak. That relationship ended less than a year later. She later met Stagliano through his twin brother, Michael, also part of Bachelor Nation.

Pappas stated in response to an ex parte application filed by Stagliano,

"This is wholly false and fabricated as a way for the Respondent to gain leverage in his attempt to alienate the children from me. I am not an alcoholic," she said.

In a witness statement, Illisa Gooden, Pappas's friend and neighbor, testified that Stagliano's presence created "an uncomfortable and distressing environment" and had a "psychologically tormenting effect on DeAnna."

The previous seasons of The Bachelorette are currently available to stream on ABC.

