“I was blindsided” — The Bachelor star Rose reacts to Carolina being upset over her comment about Grant

ABC aired a new episode of The Bachelor 2025 on March 10, featuring the Women Tell All special. The episode brought back 15 eliminated contestants to discuss their experiences on the show.

During the episode, Rose addressed the issue surrounding a comment she made about Grant Ellis, this season’s lead. She had previously told Carolina that Grant was thinking about her while dancing with Carolina, which led to tension among the two female cast members.

When Rose realized Carolina was upset over the remark, she admitted:

“I was blindsided."

Carolina, on the other hand, mentioned:

"I tried to tell Grant that Rose didn’t have mean intentions with what she said.”

Meanwhile, the episode also featured discussions about past drama, such as Zoe allegedly taking most of the time with Grant during group dates, and unresolved issues between Dina and Carolina. The segment saw Alexe’s reunion with Linda the llama, a reference to her entrance on night one.

The Bachelor: Carolina’s confrontation with Rose and other conflicts

One of the highlighted moments from The Bachelor's Women Tell All special revolved around Carolina’s reaction to Rose’s comment. Rose explained that she had no idea Carolina was upset about it. She recalled:

“At the end of the conversation, we were laughing and giggling. There was no part of me that thought she was upset about what I had told her.”

Carolina, however, disagreed. She claimed she had told Grant not to make a big deal out of it but found herself in the middle of conflict. As she tried to explain her side, other contestants like Parisa and Bailey interrupted, accusing her of bringing up the issue unnecessarily.

“You chose to bring it up that night when you already had a rose,” Parisa pointed out.

As multiple contestants spoke over one another, host Jesse Palmer attempted to regain control of the situation, but the argument continued. At one point, Carolina walked off the stage in tears. Meanwhile, Dina and other women criticized Carolina's actions, stating that she had played a role in creating drama.

The tension between Dina and Carolina also resurfaced during this segment of The Bachelor. The two had appeared to reconcile earlier in the season, but their social media feud suggested otherwise.

Jesse Palmer highlighted a post where Carolina mentioned having screenshots of her conversations with Dina. In response, Dina insisted her previous statements were taken out of context, claiming:

“I was just trying to make light of things.”

Other key moments from The Bachelor March 10 episode

Apart from the Carolina-Rose conflict, The Bachelor episode covered several other notable events. The women revisited their frustrations over Zoe’s alleged extended time with Grant during the basketball date. Beverly expressed disappointment, claiming that Zoe had gone with him "for an hour,” while Alli Jo added that the children present for the date were left waiting.

Sarafiena apologized for a past remark about Zoe’s dress, acknowledging, “I take full accountability for it.” Though Zoe was not present, Sarafiena assured everyone that she had already apologized privately. Meanwhile, Alexe reflected on her elimination, stating:

“Me and Grant had a strong connection, but it was hard catching up to all the other relationships. I was shocked when I got sent home.”

Later, Carolina also revisited her one-on-one date with Grant in Las Vegas. She shared that revealing her epilepsy to him was an emotional experience. However, the discussion quickly shifted back to her feud with Rose and Dina, reigniting tensions.

The Bachelor is available to stream on ABC.

