The Bachelor star Alexe reflects on her early elimination from the show

The Bachelor season 27 contestant Alexe Godin has opened up about her early exit from Grant Ellis' season. In an exclusive interview with People magazine on March 10, 2025, following the Women Tell All special, Alexe shared why she felt her journey on the show ended sooner than expected.

Alexe received the "first impression" rose and secured the first one-on-one date with Grant Ellis, which many fans assumed would give her an advantage in the competition. However, she mentioned in her latest interview that she felt it placed her at a disadvantage.

"I think it did play in a disadvantage because it's the first time meeting that person, and you're not going to trauma-dump everything on the first [date], especially when you're sitting on the ground at the mall," Alexe said.

Despite her good start, Alexe and Grant never had another one-on-one date. She admitted that the limited time made it difficult to form a deeper connection. Ultimately, Alexe was sent home a week before the final four were chosen.

First impression rose in The Bachelor season 27

Alexe's journey on The Bachelor started with receiving the first impression rose. This led to her first solo date with Grant Ellis, where they explored the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles. The date included activities like riding motorized dogs, jumping on beds at a mattress store, making ice cream sundaes, and posing in wedding attire in a storefront.

“I’d like to say that it probably wouldn't have worked out regardless, just because maybe I wasn't what he was looking for and vice versa,” she shared in the interview.

Despite the fun experience, Alexe said that it wasn’t enough to build a long-lasting bond. She added that while the date was enjoyable, it lacked the depth necessary for forming a better connection with Grant.

In the weeks that followed, Alexe didn’t have another opportunity for a solo date. According to her, this limited her ability to share more about herself.

"I wish that maybe — I don't want to say regret because I'm a big believer everything happens for a reason — but maybe I would've opened up a little bit more," she reflected.

However, she also believed that sharing personal stories required more than just a "ten-minute conversation."

Reflections on the elimination and her time on the show

Looking back, Alexe questioned whether things would have turned out differently had she been more open in this season of The Bachelor. Alexe also talked about the importance of trusting oneself.

"I think it just solidifies my thing where I said the first night, I was like, 'I sound so corny to say this: Be yourself,'" she noted.

She admitted that she was just "weird and quirky" and didn't give up, and that's what Grant appreciated about her. She further added that the "public's response" was the same. Despite the "overwhelming" experience in The Bachelor, Alexe said that she took away a valuable lesson about self-awareness.

"That's also what my friends have told me. They're like, 'I love watching it, because it's like watching Alexe. Like the real Alexe that we know,'" she shared.

Alexe continued that she thought he had his mind set on the girls he was really interested in, and it wasn't her. She added that she was glad she didn't share that part of herself because she was a "big oversharer" and needed to learn to keep some things for the right people.

Watch new episodes of The Bachelor airing every Monday only on ABC.

