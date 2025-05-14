“The best new rapper in the country” — Rhythm + Flow Poland judge Bedoes sets high expectations for the season

Rhythm + Flow Poland premiered on Netflix on May 14, 2025, kicking off a countrywide talent search for Poland’s next major rap artist. The show follows a similar format to its American counterpart, with regional auditions and judges selecting standout performers to advance to the next round in Warsaw. The three main judges — Bedoes 2115, Dziarma, and SoKoi — each cover a different region of Poland: North, South, and Central, respectively.

In the opening scene, Bedoes 2115 set the tone for the competition:

“We travelled all around Poland, searching for one thing — the best new rapper in the country,” he explained.

With a prize of 500,000 zlotys at stake, each judge was tasked with narrowing down talent from their region, assisted by guest artists and producers including Young Multi, Włodi, Asster, Hiya, Zeppy Zep, Kubi Producent, and Sapi.

The premiere episode focused on regional auditions in Białystok, Łódź, Świętokrzyskie, Poznań, and Gdańsk. Contestants performed head-to-head, with judges offering direct feedback before deciding who would move forward. The search for originality, stage presence, and lyrical strength was a key part of each evaluation.

“Decent, but not unique” — Bedoes 2115 leads North Poland auditions of Rhythm + Flow Poland with Young Multi

In the northern region, Bedoes 2115 (Borys) teamed up with Young Multi in Białystok. Two contestants, Postpone and Martin, were among the first to perform. Before the battle, Martin asked Postpone about his monthly Spotify listeners — “about a thousand” — and responded that he had around 1300 followers.

After both performances, Bedoes asked them if they felt confident in Rhythm + Flow Poland. They said yes. In a private discussion, Young Multi said, “On paper it works, they both work,” showing that the judges saw potential in each artist. When they returned to deliver the verdict, Bedoes told Postpone his performance was “decent, but not unique.” For Martin, he said the rap didn’t “move him.”

Despite this, both were selected for the next round, with a warning: “Don’t embarrass me.” Later, auditions in Gdańsk included Kazek and Piki, judged by Bedoes alongside Kubi Producent and his brother Sapi. Kazek’s rap received praise from the judges.

Piki followed but forgot some of his lines during the performance. He recovered and finished, but the episode ended before the decision was revealed.

“There’s definitely potential in you” — Dziarma and SoKoi make their early picks

In Central Poland, SoKoi began auditions in Łódź with support from rapper Włodi and young artist Asster. Contestants Gleba and Lia performed back-to-back in Rhythm + Flow Poland. Lia went first, and Gleba complimented her saying it was “spot on.”

During the feedback, SoKoi praised Lia’s lyrics: “Lyrically you have a huge talent,” and complimented Gleba’s “stage presence.” However, both were eliminated as the judges felt neither had the complete package for the show.

Later in Poznań, SoKoi was joined by producer Zeppy Zep. Contestants Zippy Ogar and Boron faced off and both were selected to move forward. The judges appreciated their confidence and delivery.

In the south, Dziarma was joined by Hiya in Świętokrzyskie. “I’m a homie from the Świętokrzyskie region,” Dziarma said, highlighting her personal connection. Both Dziarma and Hiya expressed their wish to see more women in the rap scene. The first contestants, Baby V (25) and Big Jed (20), struggled to complete their flows. Still, Dziarma said “Bravo” to both. ,

“There’s definitely potential in you, you’re going through,” she told Big Jed.

Baby V was also selected to go into the next round of Rhythm + Flow Poland. Each judge made choices based on lyrical ability, stage presence, and potential, with many acknowledging both talent and areas to improve.

Watch the first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow Poland currently streaming on Netflix.

