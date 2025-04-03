The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 10 recap- Nany and Turbo seek revenge while one Challenger threatens to quit

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired a new episode on April 2, 2025. By the end, another pair left the show, making it the ninth and final elimination. In the previous episode, Nany worried about Turbo's behavior, making them a target. Veronica injured her ankle before the elimination round. By the end, another pair was eliminated, leaving five pairs.

In the latest episode, Nany and Turbo seek revenge, hoping to take back their star after it was stolen in the previous elimination. Shane threatens to quit the game when tension with their rival partner reaches an all-time high. The season started off with 26 familiar contestants and host, TJ Lavin. A new twist paired contestants with past opponents to compete for a $300,000 prize.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 10?

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode kicked off with Nany and Turbo showcasing their anger and determination to regain their star. Previously, three teams needed stars to qualify for the final. Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum earned their star by winning the daily challenge. Veronica Portillo, Katie Cooley, Melissa Reeves, and Nicole Zanatta still needed a star.

They decided to steal one from another team. Melissa and Nicole volunteered to compete in elimination, while Veronica and Katie were chosen as their opponents. Melissa and Nicole won the elimination challenge, taking Nany and Turbo's star.

Nany mentioned in the latest episode that she was upset about losing her star. She felt her opponents had pushed her into a corner, but she refused to back down.

"I’m upset and I’m hating right now. These people have done everything they possibly can to back me into a corner. I will never back down,” said Nany.

In The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals' daily challenge named 'Pressure Sandwich,' partners had to navigate a forest while holding puzzle pieces together. They collected more pieces along the way, and had to solve the puzzle without dropping any pieces outside designated safety zones. Frank and Sam completed the challenge smoothly, reaching the puzzle station first and winning safety.

Meanwhile, tensions rose due to Shane's behavior. Da'Vonne expressed her frustration to Frank, seated near her partner Shane, saying Shane's behavior was problematic. Da'Vonne's words upset Shane, triggering a reaction from him. Shane's outburst at Da'Vonne prompted Adam to intervene.

“I think the problem is my partner, even at his age, seems to think that being a villain on television is a cool thing,” stated Da'Vonne.

While Shane attributed his behavior to physical exhaustion and frustration, Da'Vonne became emotional and shed tears due to the confrontation. Shane expressed frustration with Da'Vonne, calling her a stressful partner who always plays the victim. He became so upset that he threatened to leave The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals to prevent Da'Vonne from winning.

Turbo observed the situation, and called all humans "snakes." Later, Shane apologized to Da'Vonne, and she accepted. However, she told him she was finding it difficult to hold back her reactions to his outbursts. She asked Shane to reflect on why he lashes out at those trying to help him. The two eventually made amends, and Shane decided not to quit the competition.

The house voted Nany and Turbo into elimination, granting their request. Frank and Sam then chose Adam and Steve to compete against them. The elimination challenge, 'Star Bluff,' consisted of two parts. In the first part, teams took turns asking questions to gauge their opponents' reactions to a mystery box that may or may not contain a star.

The team with the most accurate guesses would earn an advantage. In the second part, teams used giant sticks to move yoga balls into a safe zone. The team with the most points from the first part had a head start. Adam and Steve, with their one-point advantage, won the elimination challenge of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

Adam and Steve secured their fifth elimination win of this The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals season while Nany and Turbo became the ninth pair eliminated.

