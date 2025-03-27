"LOCKED IN THIS SEASON!!!!!" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Nany's shocking confrontation with Melissa and Nicole

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 released a new episode, titled Star-Crossed Rivals, on March 26, 2025. The segment saw Nany clashing with Melissa and Nicole when they decided to steal her and Turbo's star after winning the elimination challenge against Veronica and Katie. Nany was infuriated by their choice to target her and Turbo instead of the other stronger teams.

While Melissa and Nicole explained that they wanted to steal Nany and Turbo's star because they were strong contenders, and also because Turbo was a "pr*ck," Nany felt otherwise. She justified their decision, taunting them, saying:

"'Cause they wanna lose the final to Steve and Adam, that's why."

Hearing that, Nicole retaliated, saying she and Melissa would not be on the show if it were not for Steve and Adam's help. However, Nany remained unconvinced.

A star was important for every pair on the show as it was a key asset they had to possess if they wanted to compete in the Final Challenge. Contestants could secure stars by winning daily challenges, elimination tasks, or special challenges. Consequently, Nany was frustrated by Melissa and Nicole's decision since the competition had reached its final stage.

The Challenge: All Stars fans on X commented on Nany's outburst. While many supported her and called out Melissa and Nicole for not going after Steve and Adam, some felt her reaction was unwarranted.

"Nany is LOCKED IN THIS SEASON!!!!! “your friends don’t pay your bills” it literally makes the most sense to target Adam & Steve who have won literally everything," a fan wrote.

"melissa and nicole not stealing the strongest team in the house's star is so f**kin dumb but then again they don't really have a reputation for being smart," another fan commented.

"Omfg??? Nany having one season where she’s not carried to the end (a season 7 weeks shorter too) and she’s breaking DOWNNNN!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars stood up for Nany and commended her for calling out Melissa and Nicole.

"Melissa, be fr. Talking bout they gotta take out the best players, but proceeds to start talking about Nany/Turbo when Adam/Steve are literally RIGHT THERE," a user reacted.

"Nany is 100% correct about Nicole and Melissa," a person commented.

"Kinda glad Nany talked her shit a little bit when Melissa & Nicole stole their star they’re kinda stupid for not taking Adam & Steve’s," another fan wrote.

"I agree with Nany. Melissa is thinking about her hatred towards Turbo instead of thinking smart. Just dumb af. Th move was to take Steve and Adam's star," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars said:

"Nany who always relies on her alliance being so upset about them protecting their friends and alliance members is so ironic. When it's your alliance running the game it's great, when it's not it's "oh they don't pay your bills"" a person reacted.

"People like Nany need to be on seasons where their friends aren't there and they're not in the majority. Nany hasn't acted this way since Amanda threatened to go against Kaycee on Spies, Lies, and Allies," another netizen commented.

"Are they going to give you a cut of their prize money?" — The Challenge: All Stars alum Nany criticizes Melissa and Nicole for not targeting Adam and Steve

Following the daily challenge, some players devised a plan to send Nicole and Melissa into the elimination round against Veronica and Katie. However, Da'Vonne refused to play along because she knew whoever survived the elimination task would target Nany and Turbo's star, a pair she considered her friends.

However, as the deliberations progressed, Melissa and Nicole became the house vote and were headed straight into the elimination arena. As winners of the daily task, Da'Vonne and Shane pitted Veronica and Katie against the The Challenge: All Stars team that the house had nominated.

Despite their best effort, Veronica and Katie fell short and were sent packing. It meant that the winners, Melissa and Nicole, could now steal someone's star. They decided to go after Turbo and Nany's star as Melissa said:

"It's hard. We need to do what's best for our game ultimately, and that is to take the strongest players out."

She continued:

"Nany and Turbo, I was so close to both of you and then Turbo turns out to be a huge pr*ck. He's disrespectful. He's rude. It's killing me having to do it because of Nany and I absolutely adore her but it's gonna be Nany and Turbo."

Nany refused to entertain their reasoning and said she did not care if they took her and Turbo's star. The Challenge: All Stars alum said "it's all good," and urged the duo to "wrap this s**t up."

While speaking to the cameras, Nany vented her frustration when she mentioned:

"Yes, I understand that it's a game and you have allies and friends but at the end of the day, are Steve and Adam going to pay your bills when they win this game? Are they going to give you a cut of their prize money? Probably not."

As a result, Nany hoped that Melissa had played the game thinking about herself and her daughter. The Challenge: All Stars player struggled to understand their decision and claimed that "these people" were not smart.

The Challenge: All Stars continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

