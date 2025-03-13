"Bye bye flops" — The Challenge: All Stars fans comment on Amber and Faysal's brutal elimination

The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 aired a new episode, titled Old Friends, New Rivals, on March 12, 2025. The segment saw Amber and Faysal enter the elimination round to face off their opponents Nany and Turbo. Despite their efforts to outperform the competition, Amber and Faysal failed to secure the victory and were eliminated from the race for the $300,000 cash prize.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nany and Turbo returned to the house, feeling confident about their gameplay and determined to take out their rivals who tried to send them packing. Amber and Faysal found themselves in the elimination arena due to the house vote, whereas Nany and Turbo were sent in by the Daily Challenge winners, Katie and Veronica.

Following a tense challenge in The Jungle, Amber and Faysal became the sixth pair to exit the race. The Challenge: All Stars fans commented on X on their elimination. While some were disappointed with the outcome, others were pleased to see the duo leave.

Ad

Trending

A fan of The Challenge: All Stars reacts to Amber and Faysal's elimination (Image via X/@challengegodss)

""we have to send in weak teams so we'll get saved later on down the line" lmao how did that work out for you bye bye flops hope to see you never," a fan wrote.

Ad

"We already lost Sylvia, Ashley, and Beth now we lose Amber? This season needed a redemption house," another fan commented.

"I actually loved watching Fessy & Amber’s growth this season They came FAR," a netizen tweeted.

Some fans of The Challenge: All Stars were sad to see Amber and Faysal leave.

"I thought I would never be saying this but I’m actually sad to see fessy go I really started to like him," a user reacted.

Ad

"Damn Fessy and Amber going home already????" a person commented.

"We really lost Amber and Faysal? I’m SICK!!!!!" another fan wrote.

"I feel so bad for Amber Not fessy tho," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars further said:

"Unpopular opinion Amber is the reason they went into elimination Fessy is the innocent one for once," a person reacted.

Ad

"The way Nany and Turbo mopped Fessy and Amber B," another netizen commented.

"We're not losing" — The Challenge: All Stars alum Amber on her and Faysal's chances of going home ahead of the elimination round

Ad

The opening scenes of The Challenge: All Stars episode saw Veronica sitting with Katie, Frank, and Shane to discuss their goal of targeting the strongest teams. While everyone seemed on board with the plan, Shane hesitated to oblige since it meant going after his closest allies, Turbo and Nany.

After winning the Daily Challenge, Katie and Veronica deliberated which team to send into the elimination arena. While they contemplated, Shane decided to collect votes to send Frank and Sam packing. When Veronica realized Shane's gameplay, she threatened Nicole to vote as instructed so she could get the outcome she had planned. Although Nicole agreed, her partner Melissa refused to.

Ad

Ad

A tense and split house vote, ultimately sent Amber and Faysal into the elimination round. Meanwhile, Veronica and Katie nominated Turbo and Nany. Before entering the arena, Amber said:

"We're not losing. I hate to send them home but, you know, it is what it is."

For the task, titled "Scratch Off," the nominated teams had to scratch off the surface of a game board using two large coins. Once scratched, the board would reveal an image, which the participants had to recreate at a puzzle-solving station. Whichever team finished first advanced in the competition, eliminating the other.

Ad

Nany and Turbo completed the challenge just in time to end Amber and Faysal's journey on The Challenge: All Stars.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 5 airs every Wednesday only on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback