Who got eliminated in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 9? Details explored

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired episode 9 on March 26, 2025, with only six pairs remaining in the running for $300,000. The remaining pairs are Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Nany Gonzalez and Turbo, and Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo.

In the daily challenge, "Bubble Bullseye", Da’Vonne and Shane won. In the elimination challenge, Pin Pop, Melissa & Nicole faced Katie & Veronica, where teams had to scratch off a game board using large coins.

Melissa and Nicole won, ultimately resulting in the elimination of Katie and Veronica from The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

Dario reflects on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals elimination and past relationships

While Melissa and Nicole were eliminated this week on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, last week saw rivals Ashley and Dario get eliminated. Talking about his elimination, Dario talked to Parade on March 21 and shared his thoughts on his return to the show after a long absence. Dario had not appeared in any of the previous ten seasons of The Challenge.

Initially, Dario thought he would never participate in the reality show again but he expressed his excitement about returning. However, he felt he had unfinished business and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. As years passed, Dario thought his chance to return had slipped away but was pleased to receive the offer to return and took it.

"As years passed, year three, year four, year five, it starts to become just a distant memory. So it was pretty special to get the opportunity. And I'm happy I took it," stated Dario of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

When the interviewer asked Dario if the show accurately portrayed his past relationship with Ashley, Dario revealed that he felt the show didn't do them justice. Dario acknowledged that he could have communicated better when they broke up. At the time, he was young and immature. He did not have any issues with Ashley, but his handling of the breakup was difficult for her.

The show suggested there might be romantic tension between them, but Dario said this was not the case. Dario thought Ashley was a great person who had moved on with her life. Dario was glad he had the chance to talk to Ashley and clear up any issues. He had not reached out to her in the past because he was in another relationship and wanted to respect her boundaries.

"She's in a great place in her life, and she has her daughter, and she's doing amazing things. So there were no real issues between us, just a lack of communication on my end," stated Dario.

Dario also opened up about his confrontation with Devin on the latest season of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals. Dario acknowledged that he lost control of his emotions during the argument. At the time, Devin was defending his teammate, Leroy, and thought that Devin's actions were reasonable. Dario liked Devin and thought he was funny.

Dario expressed that he got emotional because someone he cared about was being misunderstood. Later, he regretted letting his emotions take over but wished Devin well and said there were no issues between them.

Watch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

