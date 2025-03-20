The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 8 recap- Turbo loses his temper while Frank and Shane have a war of words

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired episode 8 on March 19, 2025. Eight pairs remained in the competition, vying for a $300,000 prize. The remaining pairs were Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, and Nany Gonzalez and Turbo.

In the previous episode of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, Veronica and Katie won the 'Blow Your Mind' daily challenge. Later, Nany and Turbo competed against Amber and Faysal in the 'Scratch Off' elimination challenge, which Nany and Turbo won.

In episode 8, Nany expressed concern that Turbo's behavior in the house made them a target. Adam questioned one of his alliance members, while Veronica was unhappy with Shane's lack of loyalty. Ultimately, Nany and Turbo emerged victorious, resulting in Ashley and Dario's elimination from the competition.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 8?

Following the previous week's elimination of Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, the house remained divided over the events. Shane and Veronica found themselves in a difficult position, as they were unsure of which teams to align with next.

Shane wanted to eliminate Frank and Sam, while Veronica trusted Frank and shared his goal of helping weaker teams reach the final.

Turbo chose to sleep in the living room, which caused tension. He complained about the noise from the other contestants but also refused to sleep in one of the available bedrooms.

The next morning, Turbo became angry and confronted his housemates about the trash left in the living room. Adam responded by telling Turbo that he should not have made the living room his bedroom.

Nany was upset that her partner, Turbo, was arguing with the others, making them a bigger target. Next was the daily challenge, named 'Shooting For the Star' challenge, which teams started by solving a puzzle. Once completed, partners rode a four-wheeler off a plank, aiming to touch a star suspended 12 feet above the edge while in mid-air.

The team that solved the puzzle and hit the star the fastest would win the challenge and be safe from elimination on this week's The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals. Adam and Steve emerged victorious, securing their safety after being voted into elimination four times previously. Back at the house, tensions between Frank and Shane continued.

Shane accused Frank of avoiding confrontation, while Frank believed Shane was fixated on him. The two had a clear dislike for each other. The House Vote resulted in Ashley and Dario being sent into elimination for the second time in three weeks. Adam and Steve chose to pair them with Nany and Turbo.

In the 'Hold Up' elimination challenge next, one team member held a rope to keep a game board steady, while their partner collected puzzle pieces scattered throughout the jungle. The team then had to solve the puzzle within three minutes. Nany and Turbo won the challenge for the second week in a row.

This meant that Ashley and Dario were eliminated, becoming the seventh pair to leave the competition. Turbo felt he had avenged Leroy, who was betrayed by Dario earlier in the season.

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

