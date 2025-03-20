Who got eliminated in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 8? Details explored

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 8, titled You D-Rival Me Crazy, aired on March 19, 2025. Seven pairs remained in the competition, vying for a $300,000 prize. The remaining pairs were Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Nany Gonzalez and Turbo, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, and Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo.

In the latest episode of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, Adam and Steve won the "Shooting For the Star" daily challenge. Later, Nany and Turbo competed in the "Hold Up" elimination challenge for the second consecutive week. The challenge required one team member to hold a game board steady while the other collected puzzle pieces scattered throughout the jungle.

Nany and Turbo won the challenge for the second time in a row, resulting in the elimination of Ashley and Dario from the competition.

Ashley reflects on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals experience

Ashley from The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals sat down with Parade after being eliminated from the show on March 19. She shared her reaction to returning to The Challenge after nearly a decade.

Ashley expressed that her return felt like the "perfect moment". She had previously declined invitations to participate in All Stars seasons as her daughter was young. However, with her daughter now older, Ashley felt confident in her decision to join the show.

She described feeling like she was back in a "cuckoo land". When asked about being paired with her ex, Dario, Ashley stated she was not upset. She believed they would work well together and compete effectively. However, she was nervous about interacting with him again after six years of no communication.

"I didn't realize he was going to be in the room that I went in. Straight off the airplane, I'm like, 'What do I look like?'" stated Ashley.

Ashley also discussed her relationship with Amber on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, which began on the plane ride to Vietnam. They bonded over their shared experiences as mothers. Ashley explained that she had previously refused to vote Amber and her partner into elimination. However, when faced with the decision again, Ashley chose to vote for them.

She considered voting for Frank and Sam but ultimately decided against it to protect her own interests. Ashley's partner, Dario, encouraged her to make the decision, warning her that not voting would put them at risk.

Ashley decided to inform Amber and her partner about her decision ahead of time, despite Dario's initial reluctance.

"Frank and Sam are my number ones. They were gonna always be my number ones. I've known them for 13 years. If it's gonna put them in danger, I can't do it," said Ashley.

Ashley recalled that her actions were motivated by a desire to protect herself and Dario in the competition. She had developed a close bond with Amber, but ultimately prioritized her own interests.

Ashley further discussed her current relationship with Dario. She stated that they had resolved any unfinished business and were now on good terms.

Ashley clarified that while they were friends, it was not a close or frequent friendship. They had closure and could coexist peacefully, but they did not stay in regular contact. Ashley felt that their relationship had reached a point where they could reconnect if needed, but they had otherwise gone their separate ways.

Watch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

