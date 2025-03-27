The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 9 recap- Five pairs remain as one of the participants gets injured before the elimination round

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired a new episode on March 26, 2025. By the end, another pair left the show, making it the eighth elimination. In the previous episode, Nany worried about Turbo's behavior, making them a target. Adam questioned an ally, and Veronica was unhappy with Shane's loyalty. Nany and Turbo won, resulting in Ashley and Dario's elimination.

Ad

In the latest episode, six teams of rivals competed. Veronica injured her ankle before the elimination round. By the end, another pair was eliminated, leaving five pairs. The season features 26 familiar contestants and host TJ Lavin. A new twist paired contestants with past opponents to compete for a $300,000 prize.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 9?

Ad

Trending

The latest The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode kicked off with TJ letting contestants know that the coveted spot in the final was up for grabs this week. Frank and Sam, Adam and Steve, and Nany and Turbo already held stars from the previous week's challenges. Nicole and Melissa, Katie and Veronica, and Da'Vonne and Shane hoped to obtain the remaining star.

Melissa and Nicole, former rivals, had put their differences aside and formed a close bond. Veronica noticed Nicole's friendly behavior towards Melissa and thought it was excessive, considering Nicole has a girlfriend at home. Meanwhile, Shane tried to get his partner Da'Vonne and friend Veronica to work together.

Ad

Ad

Da'Vonne was hesitant as Veronica targeted her allies, Nany and Turbo. Shane tried to build trust between Da'Vonne and Veronica. In the "Bubble Bullseye" challenge on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, the rivals took turns sliding down a ramp in an inner tube, aiming to get closest to the center of the scoring table. The goal was to land in the "bullseye zone" for 25 points.

Other zones on the table had varying point values. If a player touched the board, they lost 10 points. Falling off entirely meant disqualification. Each round, the team farthest from the 25-point zone was eliminated. The last round's top-scoring team would win the challenge and be safe from elimination. The top non-star-holding team would receive the final star.

Ad

In the elimination rounds, the first round saw Nany and Turbo get eliminated. In round 2, Melissa and Nicole were eliminated, followed by Adam and Steve in round 3. Katie and Veronica were next after which Frank and Sam got eliminated. This meant that Da'Vonne and Shane won the challenge. The win earned them a star and safety from elimination.

Ad

They also gained the power to choose which team would face elimination against the House Vote on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals. After the challenge, some players planned to send Melissa and Nicole into the arena against Katie and Veronica. This would give the winners a chance to steal a star from one of the current star-holders.

However, Da'Vonne disagreed with this plan because she knew the winners would likely steal a star from her friends Nany and Turbo. Later, Veronica injured her ankle while walking in heels on marble stairs. This reminded her of a past injury that medically disqualified her from the competition. The House Vote chose Melissa and Nicole to face the arena.

Ad

Da'Vonne and Shane decided to send Katie and Veronica to compete against them. The elimination challenge, "Pin Pop," required teams to guide a giant pin to pop balloons. The team that popped the most balloons the fastest would win and steal a star. Melissa and Nicole narrowly won the challenge and stole Nany and Turbo's star. Nany was upset but congratulated them on making it to the final.

Katie and Veronica became the eighth eliminated pair on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback