The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 11 recap- Four pairs compete while Shane threatens to throw away the final

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired a new episode on April 9, 2025. By the end, another pair left the show, making it the ninth and final elimination. In the previous episode, Nany and Turbo sought revenge, hoping to take back their star after it was stolen in the previous elimination. Shane threatened to quit the game when tension with their rival partner reached an all-time high.

In the latest episode of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, that tension continued between the pair of Shane and Da'Vonne. Shane even suggested to the producers that he would throw the final so that Da'Vonne doesn't win any money. The season started off with 26 previous contestants and was hosted by TJ Lavin. In the new season, past opponents were paired to compete for a $300,000 prize money.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 11?

As the episode began, the top four teams of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals gathered for a celebratory brunch before the final competition. The atmosphere was tense, particularly between Da'Vonne and Shane. When asked if they would remain friends after the experience, Shane expressed his desire for their friendship to continue, but Da'Vonne soon changed the subject.

This visibly frustrated Shane, as he got up and left the table just before the start of the final competition. Later that night, Shane spoke with producers, stating that he was willing to throw the final to ensure Da'Vonne did not win any money. He expressed strong feelings against her winning, even a small amount.

"I'll be damned if she [Da'Vonne] leaves here with a f*cking dollar," said Shane.

Later, the remaining The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals pairs arrived at the venue of the final competition. TJ explained the rules and prizes: $5,000 for fourth place, $10,000 for third place, $35,000 for second place, and $250,000 for the winners. However, teams had to complete the final to receive any prize money.

The final competition involved teams fighting for stars at various checkpoints. The team that finished each checkpoint first received the most stars, while teams that failed to complete a checkpoint received zero stars. The team with the most stars at the end of the competition would be declared the winner.

The Challengers competed in four challenges on the first day of the final competition. In the first challenge, teams had to memorize symbols and then run back uphill while passing a ball to crack a code.

The first team to crack the code received the most stars. Melissa and Nicole earned four stars, Da'Vonne and Shane earned three stars, Adam and Steve earned two stars, and Frank and Sam earned zero stars.

In the second challenge, teams had to balance on barrels and transfer them from one end of a giant hashtag to the other. They also had to solve a math puzzle. Da'Vonne and Shane earned four stars, Adam and Steve earned three stars, Melissa and Nicole earned two stars, and Frank and Sam earned one star.

Then in the 'Towered Out' challenge, teams had to build a giant tower using baskets and a bungee sling. They could also sabotage their opponents' towers. Adam and Steve earned four stars, Frank and Sam earned three stars, Da'Vonne and Shane earned two stars, and Melissa and Nicole earned one star.

In the fourth and final challenge for day 1, teams had to recreate a camping setup at the bottom of a hill. They could only transport one item at a time. After the four challenges, Da'Vonne and Shane finished on top with 13 stars, Adam and Steve with 10 stars, Melissa and Nicole with nine stars, and Frank and Sam with seven stars.

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

