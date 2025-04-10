"So embarrassing" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Frank and Sam's shocking performance in the final

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 released a new episode, titled A Race for the Stars, on April 9, 2025. The segment featured the final four rival pairs competing in the final challenge, vying for the title of winners. One of the four teams comprised Frank Fox and Sam McGinn. Unlike their competitors, they struggled to complete the tasks and lowered their chances of winning the competitive series.

Frank and Sam entered the final stage of the competition, hoping to put their best foot forward and inch closer to the winner's title and the $250,000 cash prize. However, the endgame proved to be more challenging for the pair than anticipated. Throughout the final, the teams would race against one another to finish checkpoints and earn stars. The duo with the most stars would win the show.

After four checkpoints, Frank and Sam managed to collect seven stars, while their competitors had earned as many as 13 stars. Consequently, they ended at the bottom of the leaderboard, feeling apprehensive about their chances of winning the race. While speaking to the cameras, Frank broke down and said the obstacle courses were "insurmountable" for his partner.

The Challenge: All Stars fans on X commented on Frank and Sam's performance during the finale. While many felt Sam did not contribute much, others said the pair should not have been in the finale.

"Frank & Sam are so embarrassing right now & I’m loving this karma they’re being served," a fan wrote.

"Sam’s performance in this final is pathetic omfg!! Why go on the show THIS out of shape?? I actually feel bad for Frank," another fan commented.

"Frank & Sam don’t belong in anyone’s final," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars blamed Sam and sympathized with Frank.

"So it’s franks first season back in YEARS and instead of Dustin who he tried to fight. Jordan who he hated and doesn’t get along with. Or even Zach who he had some beef with you choose Sam who he’s been made up with and can’t win a final with???" a user reacted.

"Frank really did all that scheming & plotting just to get out all the strong players out of the game for it’ll be easier for him & Sam in the final just for him & Sam to be loosing," a person commented.

"Damn Frank would really dominate a solo season.. Or any other season where he wasn’t partnered with Sam," another fan wrote.

"This is why Frank and Sam didn’t deserve to be here," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sam just standing there like a f**king mannequin while Frank runs back and forth 50 times.." a person reacted.

"Well, Sam and frank I’m home watching yaw unscramble the word and I clearly could see it was supposed to be “hostile”" another netizen commented.

The Challenge: All Stars' contestants Sam and Frank earn zero stars at the first checkpoint

The first checkpoint was Coding Ball, where contestants had to run downhill and find a series of symbols that they would have to memorize to unlock a code. Following that, they had to climb uphill while passing a ball between their teammates. Whichever team cracked the code first upon reaching the coding station would win the task.

Frank and Sam failed to finish the checkpoint, earning themselves zero stars. Next up was #Barrels. In this game, The Challenge: All Stars players had to balance themselves on top of barrels and roll them to a specific location. After placing the barrels in their designated spaces, they had to solve a math puzzle. Frank and Sam finished in fourth place, earning one star.

The Challenge: All Stars' next task was Towered Out. For this challenge, the players had to use a bungee sling to stack 28 baskets into a pyramid. Meanwhile, their opponents would have one ball to topple their tower. Sam managed to hit Da'Vonne and Shane's tower, while Frank blocked Shane's counterattack. This round earned Sam and Frank three stars.

Next was Camping Chaos. For this round, players had to run uphill, memorize a camp setup, race downhill, and recreate the camping setup. However, they could only move one item at a time, which meant they had to run up and down the hill multiple times to recreate the scene. Frank and Sam earned another three stars from the checkpoint, bringing their total to seven stars.

Meanwhile, Da'Vonne and Shane had 13 stars, Adam and Steve had 10, and Melissa and Nicole had nine.

The Challenge: All Stars airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

