"Dude is insane" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Shane's brutal clash with Da'Vonne

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aired a new episode on April 2, 2025. Titled This is Why We're Rivals, it saw teammates Da'Vonne and Shane get into a heated argument regarding their compatibility. It all started during the daily challenge when Shane lashed out at Da'Vonne, making her cry. Things got heated when Da'Vonne accused Shane of trying to portray himself as a "villain on television."

Shane overheard Da'Vonne's conversation with Frank and criticized her for maligning his character. He threatened to leave the show, thereby removing her from the race to the finish line. While speaking to the cameras, the male cast member accused Da'Vonne of creating a narrative and projecting his character in a negative light.

He stated he was frustrated with being targeted and wanted to exit the competition for good. He further defended himself by saying that he had never talked down to Da'Vonne or disrespected her in any way.

The Challenge: All Stars fans on X commented on Shane's clash with Da'Vonne, criticizing him for coming at her. They disapproved of his behavior toward Da'Vonne, while praising the latter for maintaining her composure.

"Lmfaooooo at Shane believing he's the victim in this situation with his partner, Da'vonne. That dude is insane. He has no respect for her. Smfh," a fan wrote.

"Oh & I can not STAND Shane! I never liked him but darn it, I really hate how he's been to DaVonne this season. I was really hoping to see them go tonight even though I feel for her & would like to see her win for her kid, just wish she had a better partner," another fan commented.

"Watching Shane yell at Da’Vonne over and over is so frustrating… idk how she did it," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Challenge: All Stars looked down on Shane's behavior with Da'Vonne in the latest episode.

"Shane you need to realize who you’re talking to when it comes to Da’Vonne," a user reacted.

"Shane forgets we see his actions and words and then will pretend everyone is lying. Tried to go after Frank, then tried to say he was protecting him. Yelled and disrespected da'vonne says that never happened," a person commented.

"Is Shane for real? You just screamed and yelled at da'vone than choose to call her a victim. Than preceed to act like a victim when confronting his behavior. Unbelievable," another fan wrote.

"Nah, Shane. Da’vonne didn’t create any “narrative about you or your character”. You did that all on your own. You are an abusive bully & Davonne is a lady. We saw it. P.S. you did yell at her, you were mean to her and you did disrespect her," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars praised Da'Vonne for not losing her calm.

"I'm proud of Da'Vonne! Old Da'Vonne would've c*ssed Shane tf OUT! Look at them getting the s**t done for the money!" a person reacted.

"You can tell Da’Vonne really wanted to win because she has been hella patient with how Shane has been treating her," another commented.

"Working with Shane is very difficult" — The Challenge: All Stars alum Da'Vonne comments on her equation with her teammate

One of the segments of the episode saw Da'Vonne confide in Frank that Shane tried to portray himself as "a villain" and thought it was "a cool thing." While she added that she disliked it, Shane, who was sitting behind the pair, overheard Da'Vonne and said:

"If you wanna go home, we can go home too."

While speaking to The Challenge: All Stars cameras, Da'Vonne opened up about her equation with Shane and said:

"Working with Shane is very difficult, but I just have to shut up because in this moment, if I crack, we are ruined. Baby, ain't no final, okay?"

At that moment, Shane expressed he was "so over this," and walked away from the group. In a confessional, he criticized Da'Vonne for talking down to him behind his back and refused to win money for her. He further called her out for treating him like "s**t," saying he was "ready to go."

When a producer confronted Shane, he told her that he was never "mean" to Da'Vonne, nor had he ever disrespected her. He accused Da'Vonne of trying to create a narrative about him and his character.

"I don't know what else to do and I don't wanna leave because I wanna win money but to sit here and have her actively f**king destroying who I am as a person is devastating," he said.

However, later in the episode, The Challenge: All Stars cast member apologized to Da'Vonne. She urged Shane to reflect on his actions and understand why he lashed out at people who tried to help him. Consequently, the pair made up and Shane decided not to quit.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 come out every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

