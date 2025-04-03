Who got eliminated in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 10? Details explored

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired episode 10 on April 2, 2025, with only five pairs remaining in the running for $300,000. The remaining pairs are Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, and Nany Gonzalez and Turbo.

In the daily challenge, Pressure Sandwich, Frank and Sam won. In the elimination challenge, Star Bluff, Melissa & Nicole faced Katie & Veronica, where teams had to scratch off a game board using large coins.

Adam and Steve won, ultimately resulting in the elimination of Nany and Turbo from The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

What events took place in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 10?

By the start of MTV's The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode, rival partners Nany and Turbo were determined to take revenge and get back their star. In last week's episode, the group of Veronica Portillo, Katie Cooley, Melissa Reeves, and Nicole Zanatta still required a star.

They decided to take one from another team. Melissa and Nicole stepped forward to compete in elimination, facing off against Veronica and Katie's chosen opponents. Melissa and Nicole won The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals' elimination challenge, claiming Nany and Turbo's star for themselves. Nany specifically felt her opponents had put her in a difficult position.

“I’ve been really nice all season, and I’ve kept it together. But I’m over it,” stated Nany.

As mentioned previously, the daily challenge was named Pressure Sandwich. Partners navigated a forest while holding puzzle pieces. They collected more pieces and solved the puzzle without dropping any outside safety zones. Frank and Sam completed the challenge quickly, finishing first and winning safety.

Da'Vonne shared concerns about Shane’s behavior with Frank, calling him a “villain,” which Shane overheard and got upset. He even threatened to quit The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals to prevent Da'Vonne from winning.

Things escalated until Shane’s friend, Adam, stepped in. As Da'Vonne got emotional, Shane apologized, blaming exhaustion for his actions. Turbo, watching from a distance, called all humans “snakes.” While Da'Vonne accepted the apology, she admitted to struggling with Shane’s outbursts. In the end, Shane chose to stay in the competition.

The house voted to send Nany and Turbo into elimination, as they had requested. Frank and Sam chose Adam and Steve as their opponents. The elimination challenge, Star Bluff, had two parts. First, teams asked questions to figure out if a mystery box contained a star. The team with the most correct answers earned an advantage.

In the second part, teams used large sticks to move yoga balls to a safe area. The team with the most points from the first part got a head start. Adam and Steve, with a one-point advantage, won the challenge. Adam and Steve earned their fifth elimination win of the season. Nany and Turbo were eliminated, becoming the ninth pair to leave the competition.

Episode 10 of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals was titled This is Why We're Rivals which aired on Wednesday, April 2 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

