The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12: Release date and timings for all regions

Netflix’s highly anticipated The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12 are all set to release today, May 1, at 3 am ET. The official synopsis for The Circle season 6 episode 9 reads:

"Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000."

The first batch of episodes (episodes 1 to 4) aired on April 17, followed by the second batch of episodes (episodes 5 to 8), which was released on April 24.

Now, Netflix is all set to release its fresh batch of episodes (episodes 9 to 12) on May 1. The Circle season 6 will conclude with the finale, episode 13, on May 8, the following week.

The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12: What we know so far

Release date and timings for all regions

The release of episodes 9 to 12 is set for 12:01 am PT on May 1. Fans residing in the Pacific time zone will get to watch the latest episodes of the show before anyone else. The release schedule for the remaining time zones is mentioned below:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time May 1 12:01 am Central Time May 1 2:01 am Australian Central Daylight Time May 1 2:01 am Eastern Time May 1 3:01 am Greenwich Mean Time May 1 7:01 am Central European Time May 1 9:01 am Eastern European Time May 1 10:01 am Indian Standard Time May 1 12:31 pm

Viewers will need to subscribe to Netflix to watch The Circle season 6 and its upcoming episodes. Netflix offers different plans for all fans, and they can choose a suitable plan as per their customized requirements.

What to expect from The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12?

The Circle season 6's eighth episode contained a promo in the end credits, which showed a sneak peek for the upcoming ninth episode of the show.

Episode 8 of The Circle season 6 ended with a cliffhanger. Either Paul or Kyle would have pressed the quit button to save their partner in the episode. In the upcoming episode, fans will get to know who sacrificed and who couldn’t.

Along with that, the upcoming episodes of The Circle will also focus on people’s bonds. With each episode, the game is getting smaller and more intense. Players will get to know each other better, which will make complicate things even more.

However, contestants will get to see things clearer, which will help them strategize better towards the end of the show. Ultimately, there will be only one popular influencer who will win the grand prize of $100,000.

Another interesting twist would be how contestants will have to go after their allies to keep themselves in the game. With fewer contestants in the show, each of them will be forced to make tough decisions.

At one point in the sneak peek, Jordan says:

“I can’t wait to see his demise.” referring to Myles, who used to be his ally in the competition.

Compared to the first four episodes, the second installment, i.e., episodes 5 to 8, was quite intense. Viewers got to see how Brandon was quite emotional while sharing his life story with Kyle. Soon, Cassie was seen angry following Myles's remarks, in which he referred to her as “a snake.” Undoubtedly, the upcoming episodes of The Circle season 6 are going to be a rollercoaster ride.

The Circle season 6, episodes 9 to 12 are set to release today, May 1 at 3 am ET on Netflix.