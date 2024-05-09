The Circle season 6: Who is Brandon Baker? Age and other details explored

Netflix's The Circle season 6 recently crowned 34-year-old Brandon Baker as the winner. Originally a nursing assistant from Columbus, he entered the popular reality show posing as his friend Olivia and strategized his way until the end.

In The Circle, presenting yourself as someone else to fellow cast members is called catfishing. It's when a player adopts someone else's personality and traits to fool fellow contestants.

After winning The Circle season 6, Brandon was overwhelmed. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said:

"I think people are going to be a little p*ssed off, but at the same time, it's a game."

Even while posing as his colleague Olivia, he played with emotions. That's why he stayed in the good graces of QT, Jordan and Lauren. With such positive and decent behavior, Olivia had no enemies to steer clear of.

Columbus-city lover: Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker, 34, is a nursing assistant who eventually became the winner of The Circle season 6. Brandon was born and raised in Newark. He attended Newark High School and pursued his career in nursing.

He moved to Columbus six years ago and currently works in the intensive care unit at the Grand Medical Center. His social media accounts show his love for the city, and he's occasionally found wearing Columbus city-themed T-shirts. Besides his job, he's a big-time foodie and is often seen exploring various cuisines.

Brandon has two siblings: an elder brother and a younger sister. He shares a close bond with his family and his siblings. He has also had a strong bond with his dog for the past five years.

He has an exuberant personality in real life, even though his fellow contestants from The Circle have seen a different side of him. That's because he posed as a catfish in the show.

Brandon had a strategy to represent himself as Olivia, his colleague and friend. Hence, his personality throughout the reality competition was quite different from his authentic self.

Winning The Circle season 6

He presented himself as his friend and colleague Olivia, and while catfishing his way through the show, he stayed in the game until the end. Initially, his first chat with his fellowmates didn't go well, but his catfishing strategy, Olivia, eventually worked in his favor.

Brandon was a secret superfan who came to the show after watching every episode and season. That helped him strategize and devise a brilliant plan to present himself as Olivia, a.k.a. Liv.

He thought that by becoming a girl and presenting himself, he would have greater chances of staying safe and moving forward in the competition. After all, it's a show where players with improved strategies and better game planning win.

Brandon and Kyle were the top 2 contestants on the show and formed a strong alliance throughout the competition. A moment before the winner announcement, Kyle told Brandon:

“You’re the realest thing I had in The Circle.”

The much-anticipated season 6 of the reality show premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2024. Brandon won the show after a lot of drama, strategies, shocking twists, AI chatbot player and catfish reveals.

After winning the season, Brandon shared in an interview with Distractify:

"It still hasn't hit me that it's happened. Everything is happening all at once, and it's so amazing, but I'm also just kind of like, 'Did it happen? Like, I know it's happening but like, did it happen?'"

He added:

"I was in shock because I was not expecting it at all!"

Among the many fan-favorite characters in The Circle season 6, Brandon's strategic gameplay and genuine connections won him the show. His catfishing personality made him stand out among the crowd as he claimed the victory and $100,000 in prize money.

So far, season 6 has been the most strategic season. Hence, Brandon already knew how to stay ahead in the game. He made a deal with Myles Reed — his ride-or-die, even though he later had to strategize against him, too, to move forward.

Brandon and Myles started as rivals but later turned their friendship into a flirtation, thanks to the show's strategies and planning in The Circle season 6.

If you want to watch The Circle season 6, head to Netflix.