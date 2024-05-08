Where is The Circle season 6 filmed? City & other locations, explored

The Circle fans have noted the noticeable change in locations in season 6 of the show. Their rooms have changed, and so has the influencer room, which is confirmed by the wide-angle shots of the building inserted in between shots in season 6.

The show, which was inspired by the UK version of the same name, was also shot in the UK. Both versions shared the same location for shooting. However, since season 6, The Circle America was moved to Georgia, US.

Season 6 technologically equipped an apartment building in Georgia to make it fit for The Circle. The space even has outdoor facilities, like the hot tub Brandon is seen in, and the outdoor game space Myles is seen hanging out at.

The location of The Circle season 6 explored

The exact Georgia location for The Circle season six is in Sonder Midtown South in Atlanta. The US production rented out several apartments in the building and decorated them with inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram to match the tech-savvy theme of the show.

They also equipped it with the latest technology in all the spaces The Circle contestants would use, so that they would be able to play everywhere they went.

A stay at the show's season 6 property can also be booked. It operates like a hotel, with rooms that are styled like an apartment, complete with a living room and a kitchen. Only the decor seen in the show is unavailable as that was revamped just for the same. The rooms can be booked at sonder.com.

The outdoor space of the apartment was also given a complete makeover. The seating area was made colourful with a circle trellis running through. This is the space Brandon is seen using the hot tub, and the same space Myles sometimes uses to unwind. The apartment building also has a common gym area that Autumn is often seen using in season 6.

The Circle season 6 house (Image via Tudum)

The apartment's actual look is modern, sleek, and minimal with accents of earthy-toned furniture and props scattered around systematically. All the rooms have a sunlit balcony and range between $83 to $153 a night.

What happened in the last episode of The Circle season 6?

Brandon thought he would be the one to get blocked by the end of the season, but as it turned out, acting as Olivia had gotten him in the good books of many. So much so that QT, who has always been among the top contestants on the show, also felt threatened by Olivia's position.

The contestants in The Circle season 6 finale (Image via Tudum)

The episode also strengthened the remaining players by gracing them with video clips from their friends and families, who reminded them of their purpose in the show. Invigorated, the contestants chatted with each other to strengthen their alliances and clear misunderstandings.

The end of the episode saw a shocking twist. Olivia was ranked at the top, which made Brandon the Secret Super Influencer. This meant that he got the power to block one final contestant from the game. The episode was left on a cliffhanger, which means the last contestant to get blocked will be revealed in the finale episode 13.

Brandon catfishing as Olivia is the first and the only confirmed finalist of the show's season 6. The remaining contestants on the show are QT, Myles, Kyle, Lauren, Jordan, and Autumn, who will be competing for the win.

Episode 13 of The Circle season 6 will be released on May 8, only on Netflix.