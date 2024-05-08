The Circle: The cast finds out Olivia's true identity

Episode 13 of The Circle season 6 dropped on May 8, and it featured a much-awaited revelation. The five remaining players, namely QT, Kyle, Brandon, Lauren, and Jordan, came together for the first time after they ranked their fellow finalists for the win.

Brandon a.k.a. Olivia, was the last to walk into the room, which all the contestants had already entered. They all screamed in unison when they saw him walk in and discovered that Olivia was a man. While most of them were shocked, Jordan exclaimed, "I knew it!"

What happened when The Circle season 6 cast found out Olivia's true identity

Before Olivia was set to walk in, Lauren said that she couldn't wait to meet her because she believed the contestant was a genuine person. Kyle agreed with her, and Jordan said that she was someone who played The Circle emotionally.

When Brandon walked into the common room, everyone went silent for a split second as they tried to soak in the information and then broke out into a scream. Kyle's jaw dropped and he was speechless, while QT, Jordan, and Lauren got up to give Brandon a hug.

Kyle finally broke his silence and hugged the contestant, exclaiming, "I was your teddy?" After everyone sat down, they demanded Brandon tell them everything. He started by revealing:

"Olivia is a girl I work with in the hospital. She's just a friend of mine, and we kinda have very similar personalities, so I thought it would be easy to play her."

He also stated that he had always been the "funny fat friend" and he wanted the opportunity to play the "hot funny girl." The cast commended him on his skills and said that he executed the whole thing perfectly.

Olivia's emotional chat with Kyle, which changed the course of the game for Brandon, was also addressed. Brandon said that he meant everything he said during the game, including when he opened up to Kyle about his dad passing away at a young age.

Kyle got up and hugged Brandon as he said that this was a very defining moment for him because he wanted to protect Olivia after that chat.

"If I can save Liv, I'm saving her," Kyle said.

QT confirmed his intentions, saying that when she and Kyle were in the influencer room, Olivia was on QT's radar, but Kyle saved her.

Brandon's gameplay to the win on The Circle season 6

Initially garnering suspicions from players such as Myles, QT, and Cassie, Brandon, disguised as Olivia, kept flying under the radar successfully. He did this by forging secret alliances till he became the highest-ranked contestant in episode 12, gaining the coveted immunity and the power to block a person secretly.

In the finals, he smartly chose to block Myles because he stood in the way of him winning. This was the first time an otherwise emotional Brandon made a cut-throat decision, and it proved to be fruitful for him. With Myles out, Brandon's chances of winning significantly increased.

Fans of The Circle were also rooting for Olivia to win because of her transparency and gameplay. By the last round of ranking, Olivia had strong alliances with Kyle and Lauren, while QT and Jordan didn't particularly hate her.

Eventually, Brandon won the show, leaving fans over the moon.

All the six seasons of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.