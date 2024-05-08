The Circle season 6: Winner revealed

The Circle season 6 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The segment was the season finale, in which the cast gathered for the first time in real life before the winner was revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Circle season 6, episode 13. Readers' discretion is advised.

The final episode started with Olivia, aka Brandon, being the secret influencer who had to anonymously block (eliminate) one of the remaining players. The cast member blocked Myles and ended his time on the Netflix show.

After another virtual group chat, the cast voted again and decided who their tops and bottoms were. However, since it was the final rating of the season, it was revealed to the cast in person.

While QT placed third and Kyle was second, catfish Olivia, aka Brandon, became the winner and took home the grand prize of $100,000.

What happened in The Circle season 6 episode 13?

In The Circle, season 6 episode 13, the cast gathered in person after voting for their tops and bottoms for the last time. As the cast got together, they discovered each other's real identities. While Lauren, Kyle, and Quori-Taylor were who they said they were, the finalists were shocked to discover that Olivia was a man named Brandon.

They were also shocked to see Jordon, who had portrayed himself as "Big J," a younger version of himself. He explained to The Circle season 6 cast that he was 24 years old and the pictures he used were from two years ago. The player explained that it was part of his strategy and wanted to be more approachable since his present-day pictures were "kinda douchey."

Ahead of Olivia's entrance, the cast discussed her gameplay and believed she was one of the most "genuine" people on the Netflix show. Jordon noted that the female player's gameplay was "completely emotional," but they were unaware that she was a catfish at the time.

Everyone was shocked to see Brandon and asked him about his connection to the real Olivia. The Circle season 6 contestant explained that Olivia was a co-worker and said that he was always the "funny" and "fat" friend and wanted to be someone different.

Brandon clarified that while his pictures may have been fake, his conversations with his fellow cast members were real. Kyle asked him whether his father passed away in real life since losing their fathers was one of the topics the two players bonded over.

"Oh God. I was sobbing in my apartment. I would have never lied about that. From that moment on, I was like, 'I'm gonna protect Kyle no matter what.' Cause, like, it was definitely real."

Kyle and Brandon hugged after they recollected the emotional moment. Brandon told Kyle that hearing his story made him feel like a "wreck." The two explained their bond to the rest of The Circle season 6 cast, and Kyle said that Brandon thought he was AI.

He added that Brandon later apologized, and the two started over. Kyle added that they have discussed their families since Olivia, aka Brandon's bio, stated that his mother was his hero, and Kyle also felt the same way about his mother.

Later in the episode, the eliminated or blocked contestants joined the remaining players and reviewed the final ratings. At the end, the final ratings were:

Lauren - 5th

Jordon - 4th

Quori-Taylor - 3rd

Kyle - 2nd

Olivia, aka Brandon - winner

All episodes of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.