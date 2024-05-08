The Circle season 6: Who is Kyle Fuller? Age, personal details, and more explored

Fans have always sided with Kyle Fuller, one of the 11 The Circle competitors and a member of the Tres Fuego clan, due to his sympathy towards the other players and his style of gameplay, which doesn't include taking someone else down for his progression.

Kyle is 32 years old, hails from Miami, Florida, and is a professional basketball player. Along with him, Kyle brought his French Bulldog Deuce to The Circle house to keep him company as he diligently walked down the path.

While his Tres Fuego alliance, including QT and Myles, looked unbreakable, his soft spot for Olivia showed that he can be easily manipulated emotionally.

Kyle Fuller is American by nationality

Kyle Fuller was born in Compton, California, on January 27, 1992. He is American by nationality and is six feet, 2 inches tall. According to his Instagram, his mom has Peruvian roots, which makes him South American too. While the whereabouts of his mom are unclear, Kyle maintains a close bond with her, which becomes apparent through his Instagram posts.

Kyle Fuller's basketball career

The 32-year-old is an American basketball point guard for Club Atlético Aguada of the Liga Uruguaya de Básquetbol. Kyle also played for Paulistano and won Novo Basquete Brasil in the 2017–18 season. He also won the titles of São Paulo State Champion in 2017 and NBB Champion in 2018.

He has played basketball since he was in high school and has excelled athletically without a dent in his academic career. He was an All-State and Conference MVP for his basketball skills while maintaining a 3.4 GPA.

Despite offers from prestigious institutions like the University of California, Marquette, and UCLA, Kyle chose to stick to Vanderbilt because he dreamed of playing basketball for them.

At Vanderbilt College, he became the point guard for his college team in his junior year. His play was greatly commended, earning him the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week in 2012–13. His consistency later led him to be a player at Atlético Aguada.

However, when it came to The Circle, Kyle chose to conceal his basketball career and be introduced as a basketball trainer instead so that he sounded more believable and less like a catfish.

Details on Kyle's married life

Another lie that Kyle told his fellow contestants was that he was single. Kyle is a proud husband to Jackie Fuller. She is a Florida-based real estate agent and a mentor and CEO of the Florida Realty School. As per his Instagram, Kyle celebrated his wedding anniversary with Jackie on July 10, 2023, which means he has been married for less than two years now.

Kyle chose not to give away his married status because he thought that a single person had a better chance of forming alliances by flirting with players of the opposite gender. However, when it came to flirting, Kyle has repeatedly been reluctant and shy, a testament to his dedication to his wife.

Kyle Fuller's gameplay on The Circle season 6

Kyle is the second-place securer on season 6 of the show, as he is the most considerate of his contestants without being overtly nice to everyone, like his contemporaries Lauren and Brandon.

Kyle with his dog Deuce in The Circle season 6 (Image via Instagram/@kylefullerofficial)

His tender heart was on display when Olivia, whom he formerly hated, opened up to him about his life without a father and got emotional. Kyle related to her because he had also lost his father at a young age and comforted her.

All the six seasons of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.