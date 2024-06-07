The GOAT episode 7- Recap and more details explored

Fan-favorite reality game show, The GOAT, has made it to episode 7 on Thursday, June 6. The new episode was the most anticipated because, for the first time, it was going to see contestants play without the support of their team.

The main challenge saw Joe from The Bachelor Nation become 'THE GOAT'. He nominated Wendell for the elimination. Wendell had to pit against whoever lost the elimination challenge.

The elimination challenge saw Jill, Paola, CJ, Joe, Wendell, and Da'Vonne all tap out of the tasks they were given, and become eligible for elimination. However, the group remained united when it came to voting Wendell out.

What went down on episode 7 of The GOAT season 1?

The main challenge

A few changes in the base rules made it crucial for the contestants to become 'THE GOAT'. According to host Daniel Tosh, contestants wouldn't be competing in a team for the elimination round anymore. Instead, they would fend for themselves.

He also said that two players would be pitted against each other for the elimination challenge. Whoever loses the elimination challenge will be the first one, and the second one will be chosen by THE GOAT of the day.

The first challenge on episode 7 had the contestants count to 60, in their heads, while listening to Pots and Pans, a rock band and a cheerleading team. Joe from The Bachelor Nation secured his much-needed win and nominated Wendell to go to the eliminations. His choice was obvious because, to him, Wendell was the strongest player in the game. He also gave another reason for his pick saying,

"I would be foolish not to pick Wendell because … he voted for me twice. I’m playing to win, and I just put the best player on the chopping block".

The elimination challenge

The elimination challenge had the remaining contestants spin a wheel. They had to follow through with the task the wheel would land on to keep themselves safe from the elimination. Contestants who backed out of the grueling task would make it to the bottom.

A still from 'The GOAT' (Image via Instagram/@danieltosh)

The first spin went to Joe, his pin landed on a task that said "Cockroaches". He had to put his head inside a box full of cockroaches and retrieve three toy goats. He braved the task successfully and secured himself.

Next up was Wendell, his pin landed on an equally hard task, which said, "Hot Stuff". This meant that he had to eat a habanero pepper dipped in ghost sauce which was also topped with reaper powder. To everyone's surprise, he did it.

Most of the remaining players opted to not do the tasks because of the level of difficulty. Jill went out because she couldn't finish eating the spicy rice, which made her the second person to go to the elimination. Other contestants to quit were Paola, Da'Vonne, Joe, and CJ. When it was Wendell's turn again, he failed to finish his task of eating 3 hotdogs in one minute, which added him to the group that lost.

The eliminations

Then it was time for the contestants to vote. The host Daniel Tosh started counting the votes, and the majority of them pointed toward Wendell, eventually eliminating him. He wished good luck to the remaining six players before he left.

Back at the house, CJ plotted to split up the girls' alliance to get Da'Vonne next because, to him, she was the strongest player. It is now for the fans to see if CJ's plans succeed or if Da'Vonne goes to the finals.

New episodes of The GOAT drop every Thursday, on Amazon Prime Video.