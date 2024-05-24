The GOAT episode 5- Recap and more details explored

The GOAT has made it to its episode 5 on May 23, after kicking off earlier this month. After last week's episode saw Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute getting eliminated, the competition intensified with the pool of contestants reduced.

After getting eliminated, Kristen accused the male contestants of trying to get the women eliminated, which if true, put Jill and Da'Vonne in a shaky position. However, Kristen was proved wrong because this week, it was Justin Johnson and Teck Holmes who went home.

And even though Da'Vonne became The GOAT of the episode, the team that she chose for the elimination challenge lost and put her teammates in harm's way. After a tough voting session, Teck secured the most votes, while Justin was a close second.

What went down in episode 5 of The GOAT season 1?

How did Da'Vonne Rodgers win the title in this episode?

After Da'Vonne's plan to eliminate Justin in the third episode failed, Kristen accused the men of coming for the women in the last episode, which put Da'Vonne on an alert. She only discussed her plans this episode with Jill, which triggered Wendell to prove he wasn't favoring the men, by targetting The Bachelor star Joe Amabile.

This week's The GOAT challenge was an ode to cooking challenges. While stirring the pot of Risotto, the contestants had to spell out culinary terms to make it to earn the coveted title. Joe got out of the mix after Daniel Tosh asked him to spell 'hummus', while Jason got eliminated on the word 'celery'. Teck, Reza, Wendell, CJ, and Paola also got out of the competition after messing up words such as 'baste' and 'braise'.

The three finalists competing for The GOAT title were Da'Vonne, Jill, and Jason Smith. Many fans might have bet on Jason keeping the title because of his history as a cook— he starred in The Kitchen, Best Baker America— but he failed when he was asked to spell 'quesadilla' correctly.

Jill was asked to spell 'zucchini' but she failed too leaving Da'Vonne as the only player in the game. She was asked to spell 'ceviche' to secure the title, and she did.

What was the elimination challenge this week on The GOAT?

After becoming The GOAT this week, Da'Vonne had the power to choose her own team, which would decide the other team automatically. She went with Joe, Teck, Paola, and Justin, making Wendell, CJ, and Jill the other team.

For their elimination challenge, the contestants had to use a slingshot to pop off tomatoes, balls of lettuce, and loaves of bread to their four teammates on the other side. The four collecting contestants would be bound together and had to move in unison to collect the food.

Despite choosing a team for herself, Da'Vonne's team purple lost, leaving all her teammates vulnerable to elimination.

How did Justin and Teck get eliminated on The GOAT episode 5?

Before going in for eliminations, Joe, Teck, Paola, and Justin scrambled to ask their co-stars to not vote for them. Justin tried convincing CJ to not vote for him. Paola barged into Jason's confessional trying to ask him not to vote for her, but he acted indifferently.

Reza wasn't divulging who he would vote for, and Joe came to the realization that many of his co-stars were going to vote for him, which made him brace for the worse. In the final hearing, Daniel said Paola had gotten one vote, Joe got two, Justin got three, and Teck got four; which meant Teck and Justin had to leave the manor.

New episodes of The GOAT season 1 drop every Thursday, on Prime Video.