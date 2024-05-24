The Kardashians season 5 finally premiered on Thursday, May 23, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The previous episode ended with Kim, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall's Paris trip, leaving fans eager to see what happens next.

At the end of episode 1, a trailer for episode 2 was shown, providing a sneak peek into what's to come. Fans of the show are aware of Kim's newest venture- her role on American Horror Story, and episode 2 is expected to cover her developments on that.

In the upcoming episode, Kendall meets Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor, her favorite show, while Kim and Kris discuss Kim's work-life balance and Khloe's inflexibility. Kris and Corey also attend the Loreal Fashion Show, where Kendall walks the runway.

3 major takeaways from the trailer of episode 2 of The Kardashians season 5

1) The Kar-Jenners invite Gerry Turner home

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Kendall was in Paris, excited about watching the finale episode of The Golden Bachelor with Kris the next day. Kim mentioned she wanted to watch it too but was disappointed that she would be flying while the episode aired. Kendall expressed how much she loved the show.

In the upcoming episode, Kris will invite Gerry Turner, the first Golden Bachelor contestant, because Kendall loves him. The trailer shows Gerry walking into a party at one of Kar-Jenner's houses, and Kendall's jaw-dropping in shock. Kendall is ecstatic to see him as she walks up to him and hugs him. She even does a little dance with a wine glass, singing, "Gerrry."

2) Kim's dream of the American Horror Story came to life

Fans of the show already know how excited Kim was when she was asked to act in the fan-favorite American Horror Story. She wasn't just excited about her part but was also looking forward to this new chapter in her acting career, hoping to progress in the field.

Episode 2 of The Kardashians shows Kim and the family attending the premiere of American Horror Story season 12. In the show, Kim acted alongside accomplished stars such as Emma Roberts and Cara Delevigne.

In The Kardashians episode 2 trailer, Kim is seen throwing a party to celebrate the premiere. As Scott pops a bottle of champagne, Kim toasts,

"I can officially apply for a star on the Walk of Fame!"

Another scene features Ryan Murphy, the maker of American Horror Story, sitting with Kim and Kris. He tells Kim that she was "really really good" on the show and mentions that someone asked him if Kim would do a show of her own.

In a confessional following the scene, Kim says,

"F*ck what did I get myself into? Can I really pull this off?"

This hints at her signing the project Ryan Murphy was referring to, suggesting that viewers might see her on the silver screen once again, possibly in her own show. Fans will have to watch episode 2 to find out more about this new project Kim has signed up for.

3) Kim talks about work-life balance

Fans of the show know how Kim had previously mentioned wanting to take a step back from work in the coming years to focus more on her life with her kids and family and to enjoy her time off.

However, the opening of season 5 of The Kardashians reveals that no changes have occurred in Kim's work life. She is still equally working hard, if not more. In a confessional during episode 1, Khloe agreed, stating that Kim still hasn't pulled back.

In the episode 2 trailer, Kim is sitting down with momager Kris, discussing her work-life balance. Kris says,

"Your house is a circus because you have a lot, and you have a lot going on."

Kim responds,

"I wanna be more strict but I have a hard time saying no[to the projects]."

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 drop every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.